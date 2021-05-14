Horse racing: Judge on the Run wins Queen's Stakes at Horsemen's Park

Judge on the Run raced to a 4 ½-length victory Friday night in the featured Queen’s Stakes at Horsemen’s Park.

The 6-year-old mare by Judge Bill was running third through much of the one-mile race but moved into second by the top of the stretch. She tracked down pace setter Love At Night down the lane and rolled to victory under jockey Jason Eads.

Trained by Shelby Sola and owned by McKay Stables, Judge On the Run went off as the favorite in the $20,000 race and paid $4.60 to win.

Jockey Chris Fackler had two wins on the five-race card, the third day of the 10-day meet. He scored aboard Polly War Cry ($6.40 to win) in the third and True Allegiance ($19.40) in the fifth.

Other victorious riders were Adrian Ramos and Jake Olesiak.

Racing resumes Saturday at 2 p.m. with a seven-race card. The feature will be the fifth running of the Roman Zipper Stakes, a $20,000 race that will be contested over one mile.

Pat’s Picks

First race: PR Why Not, Prince B, Ber Mis Boy

Second race: Daddy Jack, Pit Fire, Back to Black

Third race: Chiron Eclipse, Omahasetgeaux, Fly Donna Fly