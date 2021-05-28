 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horse racing: Kamikaze Judge wins $20,000 Dazzling Falls Stakes at Horsemen’s Park
0 comments
topical
HORSE RACING

Horse racing: Kamikaze Judge wins $20,000 Dazzling Falls Stakes at Horsemen’s Park

Kamikaze Judge rolled to an 8 ½-length victory Friday night in the $20,000 Dazzling Falls Stakes at Horsemen’s Park.

Sent off as the 6-5 favorite in the six-horse field, Kamikaze Judge led by four lengths at the top of the stretch and continued to pull away. The son of Judge Bill paid $4.40 to win.

The 3-year-old gelding was ridden by Adrian Ramos and is trained by Marissa Black.

Other winnings jockeys Friday were Scott Bethke, Nathan Haar, Chris Fackler and Mike Luark.

Racing continues Saturday with a seven-race card starting at 2 p.m. The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to parade on the track at 4 p.m.

Pat’s Picks

First race: PR Odds Setter, Shady Bend, Faith Dawning

Second race: Hay Hay My My, Backchatter, Nextportofcall

Third race: Texas Fugitive, Five Roses Luna, Fancy Gi Gi

Fourth race: Game Day Decision, Upperclassman, Southern Mojo

Fifth race: Omahasetgeaux, Ticker, Sweet Eclipse

Sixth race: Lovesaflyin, Five BC, Herecitykitty

Seventh race: Eurobadguy, All for Truth, Pickeljuice

Best bet: PR Odds Setter in the first.

Today’s Flyer: Leighton Kentucky in the sixth.

Selections by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert