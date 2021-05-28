Horse racing: Kamikaze Judge wins $20,000 Dazzling Falls Stakes at Horsemen’s Park

Kamikaze Judge rolled to an 8 ½-length victory Friday night in the $20,000 Dazzling Falls Stakes at Horsemen’s Park.

Sent off as the 6-5 favorite in the six-horse field, Kamikaze Judge led by four lengths at the top of the stretch and continued to pull away. The son of Judge Bill paid $4.40 to win.

The 3-year-old gelding was ridden by Adrian Ramos and is trained by Marissa Black.

Other winnings jockeys Friday were Scott Bethke, Nathan Haar, Chris Fackler and Mike Luark.

Racing continues Saturday with a seven-race card starting at 2 p.m. The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to parade on the track at 4 p.m.

Pat’s Picks

First race: PR Odds Setter, Shady Bend, Faith Dawning

Second race: Hay Hay My My, Backchatter, Nextportofcall

Third race: Texas Fugitive, Five Roses Luna, Fancy Gi Gi

Fourth race: Game Day Decision, Upperclassman, Southern Mojo

Fifth race: Omahasetgeaux, Ticker, Sweet Eclipse

Sixth race: Lovesaflyin, Five BC, Herecitykitty