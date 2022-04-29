Horse racing notes: 33rd running of Bosselman Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes set for Saturday

Six will go to the post Saturday in the 33rd running of the $75,000 Bosselman Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

Intrepid Heart, trained by Joe Hawley, is the morning-line favorite at 7-5 in the 1 1/16-mile race. The 6-year-old son of Tapit was bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm and has eight wins in 23 career starts with earnings of $408,482.

The gelding finished third in the 2019 Peter Pan Stakes and was eighth in the Belmont Stakes. Intrepid Heart will be ridden by veteran jockey Ken Tohill, who is closing in on 4,000 career wins.

Fonner’s leading trainer Isai Gonzalez has two horses entered, including It’s a Wrap. Ridden by Kevin Roman -- Fonner’s leading jockey – the horse is 9-5 on the morning line.

It's a Wrap has three wins in three starts at Fonner, including a 6 ½-length win in the Dowd Mile on April 9.

Gonzalez also will send Stephen’s Answer to the post with jockey Scott Bethke aboard.

Other starters in the race: Hold Tight, ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Stetson Mitchell; Convention, owned and trained by Greg Lebsock and ridden by Jake Olesiak; and Wrath, trained by Gilbert Ecoffey and ridden by Bryan McNeil.

The Bosselman will go off as race No. 9 race with post time at 5:40 p.m.

Battle of the Rexes

The inaugural Battle of the Rexes – T-Rex racing for charity – was held recently at Fonner.

The male division was won by Cody Rush while the female division was captured by Alissa Harris.

In the finale, Louis Kaelin – competing as “Incisor Trading” -- sprinted to victory. He earned $100 for the win and $300 for his charity, the Grand Island High School Touchdown Club.

​The event was sponsored by Equitable Bank, which provided the funding and donations to the participants.

Anderson takes break

Longtime Fonner announcer Steve Anderson has taken a break from his race-calling duties.

The 69-year-old Anderson, who has been calling the races at the track for 19 years, has been battling cancer for more than a year.

He missed his first day of Fonner announcing April 3, the first sick day he had taken since getting the Fonner job in 2004.

His duties have been handled in recent days by Omahan Gary Schaaf, the announcer at Horsemen’s Park.

‘Lovable loser’ dies

Zippy Chippy, known as horse racing’s most lovable loser, has died.

The retired Thoroughbred passed away in Kentucky at age 31.

Owned and trained by Felix Montserrate – who acquired the horse in 1995 by trading a Ford truck – Zippy became famous for losing races. He was winless in 100 starts, which led him to be named one of People Magazine’s “Most Intriguing Characters.”

Banned from several tracks for his intermittent refusal to leave the starting gate, Zippy retired in 2004.

Tribute to White

Pioneering jockey Cheryl S. White recently was honored with a stakes race at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Ohio.

White was the first Black female jockey to win a Thoroughbred race in America. She rode for 20 years and had 750 career wins before moving on to work as a racing official in California and later at Mahoning Valley.

She passed away in 2019.

Amadevil nets honors

The Ohio-bred Amadevil, named after the Nebraska Hall of Fame Thoroughbred, recently won a pair of honors in his native state.

Trained by David Wolochuk and owned by Wolochuk and Blue Snow Racing, Amadevil was named Ohio’s champion handicap mare and the champion 3-year-old filly.

The horse was training in Florida over the winter and has returned to Ohio, where she’s being pointed toward the $100,000 Best of Diana Stakes on June 3 at Cincinnati’s Belterra Park – formerly known as River Downs.

Breeders Cup countdown

The countdown has officially begun for the Breeders Cup, to be held the weekend of Nov. 4-5 at Keeneland.

Single-day ticket prices range from $75-$504 on Friday and $125-$689 on Saturday. Two-day packages are available from $200-$1,568.

All tickets will be sold in advance, and none will be sold on event days at the track.

Tickets go on sale May 9 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at the website BreedersCup.com/Tickets.

Keeneland confusion

What was called “operator error” led to some confusion following a recent race at Keeneland Race Course in Kentucky.

The tote board showed the official order of finish as being 3-8-9 when in fact the horses finished 3-9-8. Tickets that were cashed before the error was noticed were honored, and the race was eventually repriced with the correct order of finish.

Jockey Cabrera injured

Jockey David Cabrera, the leading rider at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas, was hospitalized after a recent spill.

He suffered back and facial injuries as well as a concussion after hitting the track when his mount Mostly Awesome clipped heels and fell. Cabrera, who has 62 wins, will miss the remainder of the meet.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.