Horse racing notes: Amadevil boosts her career record to 5-0

Amadevil, the filly named after the Nebraska Racing Hall of Famer, recently boosted her career record to 5-0.
The 3-year-old went wire to wire to capture the $75,000 Scarlet and Gray Handicap at Thistledown racetrack in Ohio. She won the six-furlong event by almost seven lengths and paid $2.20 to win.
The horse is owned by native Nebraskan Rick Shaneyfelt and trainer David Wolochuk as part of Blue Snow Racing. Shaneyfelt grew up near Grand Island’s Fonner Park and has named horses after some of the successful runners from the state’s racing past.
The original Amadevil raced for seven years and won 33 of 93 starts, earning more than $653,000 — third all-time on the state-bred money list.
This Amadevil has earned more than $150,000 in her five wins, which all have come at Thistledown. The Ohio-bred is scheduled to race again in early November.
Two more names
Fans might enjoy following two other horses that have names with local ties.
A 3-year-old colt named Omaha City has been racing in Florida. The 3-year-old Kentucky-bred has finished in the money in seven of 12 career starts — winning two — and has earned more than $127,000.
A 4-year-old filly named Aksarben Summer has been racing in Minnesota. Named after the former Omaha racetrack, she has won two of seven starts this year.
Another Ak connection
A recent story in the racing notes mentioned that veteran trainer Bob Dunham had saddled a winner at New York’s Saratoga racetrack at age 84.
Upon further review, it was learned that Dunham saddled Action Getter to victory in the 1971 Cornhusker Handicap at Ak-Sar-Ben. The 4-year-old was ridden by longtime Ak jockey Kenny Jones.
Arlington Park’s fate
After Arlington Park owner Churchill Downs recently declined to apply for 2022 race dates at the suburban Chicago racetrack, the Illinois Racing Board was not able to assign Arlington dates.
That pretty much sealed the fate of the facility, which held its final live race day in late September.
Churchill Downs subsequently announced that it had signed a purchase and agreement deal with the NFL’s Chicago Bears to sell Arlington Park — a 326-acre property in Arlington Heights, Ill. — for $197.2 million.
The deal is not supposed to be finalized until late 2022 or early 2023.
Monomoy Girl retired
Spendthrift Farm and trainer Brad Cox recently announced the retirement of multiple champion mare Monomoy Girl.
She won 14 of 17 career starts — she finished second in the other three races — and won more than $4.7 million.
Big payoff
A horse called Coyote Den appeared to be a long shot of 99-1 — that’s as high as the tote board goes — but the true odds were 186-1 in a recent race at Oklahoma’s Remington Park.
When the 3-year-old gelding won, bettors were rewarded with a $2 win payoff of $374. He also paid $57 to place and $18.20 to show.
That win payoff still wasn’t close to the all-time North American record, which came under unusual circumstances. And it happened at Ak-Sar-Ben.
In 1989, a horse called Power to Geaux was racing at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. Simulcast wagering had just begun at several tracks — including Ak-Sar-Ben — but in those days the pools were not comingled with the originating track.
A $2 win wager on Power to Geaux was made at the Omaha track, and there was only one win ticket sold on the horse there that day. It was worth $2,922.
Not counting simulcasting, the largest payout of a $2 win ticket before that was $1,885.50 on Wishing Ring at Kentucky’s Latonia racetrack in 1912.
Ortiz nets 3,000th
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., winner of the last three Eclipse Awards for Outstanding Jockey, recently posted career victory No. 3,000 at New York’s Belmont Park.
The 29-year-old is 15th on the all-time earnings list with more than $220 million in purses won since he began riding in 2011.
That career win total includes 92 victories from his native Puerto Rico.
