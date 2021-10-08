Horse racing notes: Amadevil boosts her career record to 5-0

Amadevil, the filly named after the Nebraska Racing Hall of Famer, recently boosted her career record to 5-0.

The 3-year-old went wire to wire to capture the $75,000 Scarlet and Gray Handicap at Thistledown racetrack in Ohio. She won the six-furlong event by almost seven lengths and paid $2.20 to win.

The horse is owned by native Nebraskan Rick Shaneyfelt and trainer David Wolochuk as part of Blue Snow Racing. Shaneyfelt grew up near Grand Island’s Fonner Park and has named horses after some of the successful runners from the state’s racing past.

The original Amadevil raced for seven years and won 33 of 93 starts, earning more than $653,000 — third all-time on the state-bred money list.

This Amadevil has earned more than $150,000 in her five wins, which all have come at Thistledown. The Ohio-bred is scheduled to race again in early November.

Two more names

Fans might enjoy following two other horses that have names with local ties.

A 3-year-old colt named Omaha City has been racing in Florida. The 3-year-old Kentucky-bred has finished in the money in seven of 12 career starts — winning two — and has earned more than $127,000.