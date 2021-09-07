Horse racing notes: Amadevil wins a stakes race at Ohio’s Thistledown racetrack

Amadevil, named after the Nebraska Hall of Fame horse, recently boosted her racing record this year to 4-0.
The 3-year-old filly passed her biggest test to date, winning a stakes race at Ohio’s Thistledown racetrack. She won by almost seven lengths and paid $3.60.
In four races at Thistledown, Amadevil has won by an average of 12 lengths.
Owned by Blue Snow Racing and trainer David Wolochuk, the filly was named after one of the state’s all-time greats. Blue Snow’s Rick Shaneyfelt, who grew up in Grand Island, enjoys naming yearlings after horses from the Nebraska past.
Shaneyfelt said the Ohio-bred filly will be aimed at two more Thistledown stakes races — the Scarlet & Gray Handicap on October 7 and the First Lady Stakes on Nov. 20.
Commission meeting
The next meeting of the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the commission office, 5903 Walker Ave. in Lincoln.
Among the items on the agenda will be an update from the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) concerning construction at Lincoln Race Course and proposed changes at Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park due to casino construction.
A winning change
Marvin Johnson, a longtime trainer on the Nebraska circuit now racing in Indiana, has found success with a horse called Bizerk.
The 9-year-old struggled in the low claiming ranks, but Johnson switched the gelding to the turf and stretched him out to routes. The horse has won several races and boosted his career earnings over $300,000, making him the trainer’s most successful Indiana bred.
Johnson tied with Tim Gleason for the 1993 trainer title at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben. Both finished with 28 wins.
Familiar names
Two jockeys who rode regularly at Ak-Sar-Ben — Luis Quinonez and Don Pettinger — recently were in the news at Oklahoma’s Remington Park.
Quinonez moved within three wins of Pettinger for second place in career victories at the track. The now-retired Pettinger finished his career with 1,419 wins at Remington, 706 behind all-time leader Cliff Berry.
All three riders are in the Oklahoma Horse Racing Hall of Fame.
Quinonez had one of his best years at Ak-Sar-Ben in 1994, finishing third in the jockey standings with 59 wins.
Pettinger was Ak-Sar-Ben’s leading rider in 1988 (98 wins) and 1989 (101 wins) and rode stakes winners Explosive Girl and Clever Trevor.
Never too old
Two recent results at New England racetracks proved that you’re never too old to reach the winner’s circle.
The Paulick Report racing publication wrote that Bob Dunham, an 84-year-old Thoroughbred trainer, saddled Byhubbyhellomoney to victory in the Fleet Indian Stakes at New York’s Saratoga Race Course. It was the trainer’s first stakes victory at the track in 31 years.
On the same night, Anthony Dandeo became the oldest harness driver to win a race in New Jersey. The 86-year-old guided Stick That Lip Out to victory at Freehold Raceway, scoring the 234th win of his lengthy driving career.
No joy here
America’s Joy, an unraced filly by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, recently died from injuries suffered during a workout at Saratoga.
The 3-year-old had been purchased at the 2019 Keeneland September Yearling sale for $8.2 million, the highest-priced filly and the fourth highest-priced yearling in the sale’s history.
America’s Joy was scheduled to make her racing debut on the final day of racing at Saratoga.
Essential victory
Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality made some history recently when he captured the Travers Stakes at Saratoga.
The colt became the first Champion 2-year-old to win the Travers since Street Sense in 2007 and joined the list of six other horses to sweep the Belmont and the Travers.
Trainer Brad Cox said after the race that the colt will run in the $6 million Breeders Cup Classic, though it’s uncertain whether he’ll race again before that race.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH