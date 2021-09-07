Horse racing notes: Amadevil wins a stakes race at Ohio’s Thistledown racetrack

Amadevil, named after the Nebraska Hall of Fame horse, recently boosted her racing record this year to 4-0.

The 3-year-old filly passed her biggest test to date, winning a stakes race at Ohio’s Thistledown racetrack. She won by almost seven lengths and paid $3.60.

In four races at Thistledown, Amadevil has won by an average of 12 lengths.

Owned by Blue Snow Racing and trainer David Wolochuk, the filly was named after one of the state’s all-time greats. Blue Snow’s Rick Shaneyfelt, who grew up in Grand Island, enjoys naming yearlings after horses from the Nebraska past.

Shaneyfelt said the Ohio-bred filly will be aimed at two more Thistledown stakes races — the Scarlet & Gray Handicap on October 7 and the First Lady Stakes on Nov. 20.

Commission meeting

The next meeting of the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the commission office, 5903 Walker Ave. in Lincoln.

Among the items on the agenda will be an update from the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) concerning construction at Lincoln Race Course and proposed changes at Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park due to casino construction.