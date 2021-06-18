Horse racing notes: Chris Fackler wins three races in first two days at Agricultural Park

Jockey Chris Fackler is off to a quick start at Agricultural Park in Columbus, which began its live race meet June 11.

He won three races on each of the first two days. No other rider had more than two victories on the opening weekend.

Fackler recently finished one win behind Jake Olesiak for the riding title at Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park.

Four trainers — David Anderson, Richard Dean Bliss, Juan Chavez and Chris Loughlin — each won two races on the opening weekend.

Melancon wins 5,000th

Jockey Gerard Melancon scored career victory No. 5,000 recently at Evangeline Downs in Louisiana.

The Louisiana native began riding at Delta Downs in 1984. Melancon has ridden in almost 32,000 races and his horses have earned more than $88 million.

He is 37th in all-time wins and is less than 100 victories from the next three jockeys on the list — Alex Solis (5,035), Scott Stevens (5,049) and former Ak-Sar-Ben jockey Tim Doocy (5,061).

Trainer hits 4,000

Karl Broberg recently became the 13th trainer in North America to reach 4,000 wins.