Horse racing notes: Chris Fackler wins three races in first two days at Agricultural Park

Jockey Chris Fackler is off to a quick start at Agricultural Park in Columbus, which began its live race meet June 11.
He won three races on each of the first two days. No other rider had more than two victories on the opening weekend.
Fackler recently finished one win behind Jake Olesiak for the riding title at Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park.
Four trainers — David Anderson, Richard Dean Bliss, Juan Chavez and Chris Loughlin — each won two races on the opening weekend.
Melancon wins 5,000th
Jockey Gerard Melancon scored career victory No. 5,000 recently at Evangeline Downs in Louisiana.
The Louisiana native began riding at Delta Downs in 1984. Melancon has ridden in almost 32,000 races and his horses have earned more than $88 million.
He is 37th in all-time wins and is less than 100 victories from the next three jockeys on the list — Alex Solis (5,035), Scott Stevens (5,049) and former Ak-Sar-Ben jockey Tim Doocy (5,061).
Trainer hits 4,000
Karl Broberg recently became the 13th trainer in North America to reach 4,000 wins.
He picked up the milestone victory in a $5,000 claiming race at Prairie Meadows in suburban Des Moines. The trainer had five winners that night at three racetracks — Prairie Meadows, Lone Star Park in Texas and Evangeline Downs in Louisiana.
Broberg, who had been an advertising executive, didn’t start training until 2009. His horses raced primarily in the Midwest and the South.
He was the leading trainer in wins for six straight years, a streak that was snapped in 2020. He won a career-high 548 races in 2019.
Steve Asmussen has the most wins of any active trainer with more than 9,300. He is second all-time behind Dale Baird, who finished his career with 9.445.
Oaklawn adds December
For the first time in its 117-year history, Oaklawn Park in Arkansas plans to race in December.
Pending approval by the Arkansas Racing Commission, the Hot Springs track will begin its next meet Dec. 3 and race until May 8 — a total of 66 days.
The meet will be held primarily Fridays through Sundays. There will be no racing Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 during the Christmas holiday.
Owner Porter dies
Longtime owner Rick Porter of Fox Hill Farm in Kentucky recently passed away at age 80.
Fox Hill campaigned 20 graded stakes winners, including 2007 Kentucky Derby runner-up Hard Spun.
Porter’s farm also owned Omaha Beach, a horse named in honor of D-Day veterans. Omaha Beach was an early favorite in the 2019 Kentucky Derby but developed a breathing problem and was scratched.
Big-money Belmont
More than $112 million was wagered on Belmont Stakes day, a New York Racing Association record for a non-Triple Crown year.
That’s a 10% increase over the previous non-Triple Crown record of $102 million, set in 2019.
More than $60 million was wagered on the Belmont Stakes.
This year marked the return of the race to its customary spot on the racing calendar and its traditional distance of 1 ½ miles. Because of the pandemic in 2020, the Belmont Stakes was run as the first leg of the Triple Crown and contested at 1 1/8 miles.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH