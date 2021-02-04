Horse racing notes: Fonner Park generating early interest thanks to approval of casino gambling

Despite the recent snow, training goes on at Fonner Park.
The Grand Island racetrack, the first stop on the Nebraska racing circuit, will begin its live meet Feb. 19.
General Manager Chris Kotulak said interest is high among horsemen in part because of something Nebraska voters passed in November — casino gambling.
“We had more stall applications this year than a lot of past years,” he said. “I think it’s a direct result of the casino initiatives and the benefits these horsemen want to be a part of down the road.”
Kotulak said almost 1,000 stalls have been requested. Many of those horses have not arrived yet but should be arriving soon.
Fonner will allow fans to attend races this season, with 75% occupancy being the COVID-19 county directive. The races were held in front of an empty grandstand last year but the track, one of the few racing because of COVID-19, set records for simulcast handle.
Longtime jockey dies
Services recently were held in Grand Island for Dan Beck, a longtime jockey on the Nebraska racing circuit.
Beck, 66, had a 30-year riding career. His horses made 12,437 starts and he finished with 1,538 wins.
He rode regularly at Ak-Sar-Ben in Omaha, and had one of his best years there in 1994. Beck won 38 races and finished sixth in the jockey standings.
He was the 98-pound state wrestling champion at Dodge City (Kansas) High School before starting his riding career. He suffered several serious injuries along the way, including a broken neck and collarbone at Fonner in 2006.
Beck retired that year and later worked as a racing official at Fonner and Lincoln’s State Fair Park.
Services for Baxter
Services also recently were held for 82-year-old Tom Baxter, owner and breeder of two Grade I stakes-winning horses.
Baxter and his wife Elizabeth raised their foals in Grand Island and employed David Anderson as their Nebraska-based trainer. His homebred stakes winners were Cindy’s Hero and Fourty Niners Son.
Fonner Park’s Baxter Stakes is named after his father Ray, the first president of Fonner Park.
Lukas still training
Longtime trainer D. Wayne Lukas isn’t ready to call it a career just yet.
The 85-year-old has returned to Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, with a stable of 27. He was the leading trainer there in 1987 and 2011.
Lukas is a four-time Eclipse Award winner as the country’s outstanding trainer.
Talamo tests positive
Add veteran rider Joe Talamo to the list of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
He was taken off his mounts at Oaklawn, missing a start in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Handicap.
Talamo is expected to return to the saddle soon.
Desormeaux suffers injury
Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux will be sidelined for an indefinite period after suffering a back injury in a recent spill at California’s Santa Anita racetrack.
Desormeaux, who turns 51 later this month, was injured in a $25,000 claiming race. He was thrown to the ground but was not struck by any trailing horses.
Winner of more than 6,000 races and three Eclipse Awards, Desormeaux had recently returned to riding after taking time off to enter an alcohol rehabilitation facility.
An Authentic winner
Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup Classic champion Authentic was voted the 2020 Horse of the Year at the 50th annual Eclipse Awards by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters.
Owned by Spendthrift Farm and trained by Bob Baffert, Authentic received 224 out of a possible 238 first-place votes. The son of Into Mischief also was voted the champion 3-year-old male.
The colt won five of seven starts in 2020, including a victory in the Derby. He lost in the Preakness by a neck to Swiss Skydiver but came back to win the Breeders Cup Classic a month later.
