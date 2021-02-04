Horse racing notes: Fonner Park generating early interest thanks to approval of casino gambling

Despite the recent snow, training goes on at Fonner Park.

The Grand Island racetrack, the first stop on the Nebraska racing circuit, will begin its live meet Feb. 19.

General Manager Chris Kotulak said interest is high among horsemen in part because of something Nebraska voters passed in November — casino gambling.

“We had more stall applications this year than a lot of past years,” he said. “I think it’s a direct result of the casino initiatives and the benefits these horsemen want to be a part of down the road.”

Kotulak said almost 1,000 stalls have been requested. Many of those horses have not arrived yet but should be arriving soon.

Fonner will allow fans to attend races this season, with 75% occupancy being the COVID-19 county directive. The races were held in front of an empty grandstand last year but the track, one of the few racing because of COVID-19, set records for simulcast handle.

Longtime jockey dies

Services recently were held in Grand Island for Dan Beck, a longtime jockey on the Nebraska racing circuit.

Beck, 66, had a 30-year riding career. His horses made 12,437 starts and he finished with 1,538 wins.