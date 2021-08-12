Horse racing notes: Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen breaks North American record for wins

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen recently broke the North American record for victories when Stellar Tap won a race at New York's Saratoga Race Course.

That gave him 9,446 wins to break the mark set by Dale Baird, who trained for 46 years before he was killed in a 2007 car accident.

"To be surrounded by people you love and who love you, it's impossible to put into words what horse racing means to me," Asmussen told the Associated Press.

The 55-year-old South Dakota native took out his license in 1986 and won his first race that year at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. He previously worked as a jockey until he outgrew the profession.

Asmussen has trained three horses of the year — Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Gun Runner. He's won the Preakness, the Belmont Stakes and the Breeders Cup Classic but is 0 for 23 in the Kentucky Derby.

​Doocy update

The racing publication The Paulick Report recently included an update on jockey Tim Doocy, who rode for several years at Omaha's Ak-Sar-Ben.

Doocy, who grew up in Iowa, finished his career with 5,061 wins. He is enjoying retired life in Arkansas with his wife of 43 years, Terry.