Horse racing notes: Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen breaks North American record for wins

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen recently broke the North American record for victories when Stellar Tap won a race at New York's Saratoga Race Course.
That gave him 9,446 wins to break the mark set by Dale Baird, who trained for 46 years before he was killed in a 2007 car accident.
"To be surrounded by people you love and who love you, it's impossible to put into words what horse racing means to me," Asmussen told the Associated Press.
The 55-year-old South Dakota native took out his license in 1986 and won his first race that year at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. He previously worked as a jockey until he outgrew the profession.
Asmussen has trained three horses of the year — Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Gun Runner. He's won the Preakness, the Belmont Stakes and the Breeders Cup Classic but is 0 for 23 in the Kentucky Derby.
Doocy update
The racing publication The Paulick Report recently included an update on jockey Tim Doocy, who rode for several years at Omaha's Ak-Sar-Ben.
Doocy, who grew up in Iowa, finished his career with 5,061 wins. He is enjoying retired life in Arkansas with his wife of 43 years, Terry.
“I was lucky enough to have 35 years (as a jockey),” he told the publication. "I don’t look back. There are little things I miss, but to me it was a lifetime ago.”
Doocy rode primarily in the Midwest and is a member of the Nebraska, the Prairie Meadows (Iowa) and Remington Park (Oklahoma) Racing Halls of Fame.
A morning training accident in 2009 – shortly before his 55th birthday – resulted in several fractures and a damaged knee that ended his career.
Doocy was the leading rider at Ak-Sar-Ben in 1984 (97 wins), 1985 (122 wins) and 1987 (107 wins). His biggest win at the Omaha track came aboard Gourami in the 1986 Cornhusker Handicap.
Owner Firestone dies
Eclipse Award-winning owner Bert Firestone recently died at age 89.
He is perhaps best known for campaigning Genuine Risk, the second filly in history to win the Kentucky Derby (1980).
Stakes winners owned by Firestone and his wife included Honest Pleasure, April Run, Blue Wind, Play It Safe, Theatrical and Paradise Creek.
Arazi succumbs at 32
Arazi, the 1991 Breeders Cup Juvenile winner, recently died at age 32 from age-related complications.
The horse had been standing at stud for several years on farms in Kentucky, England, Japan and Australia.
Among his offspring were multiple-stakes winner Congaree, though he also built a reputation as a notable broodmare sire.
His most acclaimed victory came in the 1991 Juvenile when he blew past the field at the head of the stretch in one of the most famous Breeders Cup races ever.
Arlington's future
A recent report in the Chicago Daily Herald revealed at least four bids have been submitted to Churchill Downs Inc. to purchase Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Ill., only one of which intends to keep horse racing alive.
That bid is headed by former track president Roy Arnold.
Two bids would develop the 326-acre property for mixed-use purposes and another, submitted by the Chicago Bears, would build a new stadium on the property.
Arlington's future as a racetrack appears bleak. Employees recently received notice that layoffs would begin when the meet concludes Sept. 25.
Still riding at 67
Jockey Perry Wayne Ouzts, who began his riding career in 1973, recently rode in his 52,000th race.
The 67-year-old won three races that day at Belterra Park -- formerly known as River Downs -- in Cincinnati.
Ouzts has 7,200 career victories, sixth on the all-time list and first among active riders.
