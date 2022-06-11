Horse racing notes: Horse named for Nebraska hall of famer gets two wins

The 4-year-old filly Amadevil, named after the Nebraska Hall of Fame horse, recently posted two more victories in Ohio.

Last month, she won a 6-furlong allowance race at Thistledown. The filly got off to a slow start but rallied to take the lead and won by 1½ lengths, paying $2.60 to win.

She posted her seventh win in eight starts June 4, capturing the $100,000 Best of Ohio Diana Stakes at Belterra Park. Amadevil took the lead in the stretch and pulled away to win by almost six lengths, this time paying $2.40 to win.

Amadevil is owned by Blue Snow Racing and trainer David Wolochuk.

Track announcer dies

Race caller Steve Anderson, the “Voice of Fonner Park,” recently passed away in Grand Island.

The 69-year-old Anderson had started his 19th season as Fonner’s track announcer in February. He was first offered the position in 2004.

For 19 seasons, Anderson never missed a day of announcing. His ongoing battle with cancer forced him to step down in April.

Anderson also had called races at Omaha Horsemen’s Park.

Longtime trainer dies

Services were held recently for longtime trainer Kenneth “Mick’ Kirby, who died at age 82.

Raised in Silver Creek, Nebraska, Kirby began galloping horses while in high school before fulfilling his lifelong passion to become a trainer. He raced horses in several states and was a regular on the Nebraska racing circuit before retiring in 2012.

Among his stakes winners were Real Attraction, Up N’Blumin, Salt Princess, Come On Princess, Bet’s Robin Jac and Slidan.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty, five children and seven grandchildren.

Gus Fonner winner

In case you missed it, Hold Tight drew off to an 8½-length victory to capture the $79,500 Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes at Fonner Park.

Ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Stetson Mitchell, the winner was sent off at odds of 20-1. It was the horse’s fifth victory in 17 lifetime starts and boosted his earnings to $147,382.

The winner paid $43.20 and covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:47 4/5 over a track listed as good.

Roman wins title

Kevin Roman won the jockey title at Fonner Park with 74 wins — 25 more than runner-up Armando Martinez.

A native of Puerto Rico, Roman began his riding career in New York. He moved on to the Midwest, racing at Prairie Meadows in suburban Des Moines.

He rode primarily for Isai Gonzalez, who captured the Fonner training title with 61 wins. Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame inductee David Anderson was second with 29.

Piggott passes away

Jockey Lester Piggott, who won a record 30 British Classics from 1954 to 1992 and was the 11-time riding champion in his native England, died May 29 at age 86.

With 4,493 career wins, Piggott is widely regarded as one of the best jockeys of all time. He retired in 1985 and became a trainer but returned to riding in 1990, winning the Breeders' Cup Mile aboard Royal Academy.

Haven’t the foggiest

Australian race caller Ric McIntosh had a difficult time calling the races Down Under one recent day after heavy fog blanketed the track.

“And they’re off,” he said. “And your guess is as good as mine what’s happening,”

McIntosh expressed his frustration to an Australian TV station later in the day.

“It was tough with a capital T, to be honest,” he said. “Horses just appearing willy-nilly out of the fog, and I had no idea what the order was going to be.”

McIntosh has been calling races for more than 30 years.

Notable sire dies

Flatter, one of the top stallions for almost 20 years at the Claiborne Farm in Kentucky, recently died at age 23.

The son of A.P. Indy won four of six career starts and earned more than $148,000 before being retired for the 2004 breeding season.

Flatter went on to sire 696 winners with combined earnings of more than $85 million. He sired 67 stakes winners, including Eclipse Award winner West Coast, owned by Omahans Gary and Mary West.

Can’t miss her

If the Japanese-bred Sodashi runs in the Breeders' Cup, fans won’t have much trouble picking her out.

The all-white filly, dubbed “the White Wonder,” earned an automatic starting position in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf after capturing the Victoria Mile at Tokyo racecourse.

The Breeders' Cup will be held in November at Keeneland Racecourse in Kentucky.

