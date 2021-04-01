Horse racing notes: Horsemen’s Park awarded 10 live race days

Wests again eye Derby

Omahans Gary and Mary West have another possible Kentucky Derby colt this year in Concert Tour.

The son of 2007 Derby winner Street Sense is coming off a four-length victory in the $1 million Rebel States at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. The colt is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

Concert Tour covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:43 to remain undefeated in three starts. He has career earnings of $756,000 for the Wests, whose colt Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Derby but was disqualified.

Concert Tour’s final race before the Derby could come in the April 10 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn.

Life Is Good is out

Undefeated 3-year-old Life Is Good, the early favorite for the Derby, will miss this year’s Triple Crown series.

The Into Mischief colt, the shortest-priced favorite ever in March’s Derby Future Wager, was diagnosed with a chip in his hind ankle following a workout at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California.

Life is Good now will be pointed toward the Breeders Cup, to be held in early November at California’s Del Mar racetrack.

Derby tickets on sale