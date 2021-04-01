Horse racing notes: Horsemen’s Park awarded 10 live race days

Horsemen’s Park has been awarded 10 live race days by the Nebraska Racing Commission.
The track originally was scheduled to race just two days, allowing the facility to finish before planned construction of a new casino. But the construction timeline was delayed, which will allow the Omaha track to race Fridays and Saturdays from May 7 to June 5.
“We’re very excited about that,” said Bob Moser, president of Omaha Exposition & Racing (OER).
OER operates both Horsemen’s Park and Lincoln Race Course.
The commission made the ruling at a meeting Wednesday in Lincoln.
Newlin Moves On
Mike Newlin is no longer the general manager at Horsemen’s Park.
“Mike did an outstanding job and provided just what we needed over the past five years,” Moser said.
Moser said there will be a nationwide search to find Newlin’s replacement.
“I think this is a great opportunity for a young executive,” he said. “We don’t really have a timetable for the hire because it’s all about finding the right person.”
Under Newlin’s guidance, Horsemen’s Park continued to simulcast and hold live racing despite increased gambling competition from Council Bluffs casinos.
Wests again eye Derby
Omahans Gary and Mary West have another possible Kentucky Derby colt this year in Concert Tour.
The son of 2007 Derby winner Street Sense is coming off a four-length victory in the $1 million Rebel States at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. The colt is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.
Concert Tour covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:43 to remain undefeated in three starts. He has career earnings of $756,000 for the Wests, whose colt Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Derby but was disqualified.
Concert Tour’s final race before the Derby could come in the April 10 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn.
Life Is Good is out
Undefeated 3-year-old Life Is Good, the early favorite for the Derby, will miss this year’s Triple Crown series.
The Into Mischief colt, the shortest-priced favorite ever in March’s Derby Future Wager, was diagnosed with a chip in his hind ankle following a workout at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California.
Life is Good now will be pointed toward the Breeders Cup, to be held in early November at California’s Del Mar racetrack.
Derby tickets on sale
Tickets recently went on sale for the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks and the $3 million Kentucky Derby.
The races will be contested April 30 and May 1 at Churchill Downs in Kentucky.
The track is limiting the number of reserved seats to 50% of capacity. If the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to improve, Churchill Downs will consider the sale of additional reserved seats and general admission tickets in the infield.
Martinez leads at Fonner
Defending champion Armando Martinez holds a slim lead in the jockey standings at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.
Martinez has 27 wins, one more than Jake Olesiak. Nathan Haar and Scott Bethke are tied for third with 19 wins each.
Nebraska Hall of Famer David Anderson leads the trainer standings with 19 wins. Kelli Martinez is second with 15.
D & L Farms are the top owners with eight wins.
Jockey Melancon dies
Longtime jockey Larry Melancon passed away recently at age 65.
He finished his 38-year career with 2,857 wins and more than $60 million in purse earnings. He retired in 2010 but had suffered a debilitating stroke four years ago.
Melancon began his jockey career in 1971 and went on to ride for 36 consecutive years at Churchill Downs, winning 914 races there. He also rode occasionally at Ak-Sar-Ben in Omaha, capturing the 1986 Ak-Sar-Ben Oaks aboard Tricky Fingers and the 1987 Queen’s Handicap aboard Social Business.
A native of Louisiana, Melancon rode four times in the Kentucky Derby.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH