Horse racing notes: Horsemen's Park simulcast facility moves to temporary home

Patrons at Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park will find the simulcast wagering area much smaller than in the past, but an official says it’s all for the greater good.

The main simulcast facility at 63rd & Q closed its doors two weeks ago following the busy Breeders Cup weekend. In its place is a temporary home — a trailer that seats about 130 — until the planned casino is built.

“We’re hoping that the fans will hang in there with us,” said Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Association. “It’s temporary pain for the long-term benefit.”

The trailer is located near the toteboard in the racetrack infield. On a recent afternoon, most of the tables were occupied.

McNally said there will be a “complete and total renovation” of the existing simulcast facility that is almost 30 years old.

“There will be a new façade around the outside,” she said. “It’s really slick the way they do it.”

The building that housed the jockeys’ room will be torn down as the renovated building will be extended to the south. It also will be extended to the west.

McNally said fans have been understanding about the need for the limited-space trailer and that the situation will improve when the weather warms up. Additional wagering areas will be set up outside and a large tent is a possibility in the spring when the Kentucky Derby — one of the facility’s busiest days — is run.

“It’s good advice right now to get to simulcasting early because there is limited space,” she said. “But something much better isn’t that far away.”

McNally said it’s hoped that all construction will be completed by the fall of 2024.

Wests top owners

Omahans Gary and Mary West clinched a first title as leading owners at Kentucky’s Keenland Racecourse.

Kentucky-bred West Will Power captured the Fayette Handicap at Keeneland to end the Wests’ season in style.

The Wests tied for second earlier this year among leading owners at the Churchill Downs spring meet.

Key to the their success over the years has been the presence of racing manager Ben Glass, a former trainer at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben who selects horses to purchase.

Flightline is retired

Flightline, who capped a short but brilliant unbeaten career with an eight-length win in the Breeders Cup Classic, has been retired to Lane’s End Farm in Kentucky.

A $1 million yearling purchase, the son of Tapit was trained by John Sadler and ridden in all six of his starts by Flavien Prat.

Flightline’s victory in the $6 million Breeders Cup race was the pinnacle of his career in which he won all six starts, including four Grade I races. He earned $4.5 million.

The stud fee for Flightline has been set at $200,000, the same as 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah when he retired. Ghostzapper, the 2004 Horse of the Year, also had a first-year stud fee of $200,000.

Other horses who entered the stallion phase of their careers with high stud fees were Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus in 2001 ($150,000), Horse of the Year Point Given in 2002 ($125,000) and Derby winner Smarty Jones in 2005 ($100,000).

Epicenter update

Epicenter, who was injured during the running of the Breeders Cup Classic, recently underwent surgery in Kentucky to repair a fracture in his right front leg.

The son of Not This Time was stopped on the backstretch by jockey Joel Rosario and vanned off wearing a splint to stabilize the leg. The colt was the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and entered the Breeders Cup after wins in the Jim Dandy Stakes and Travers Stakes at Saratoga.

Cody gets his wish

Cody’s Wish came through for 16-year-old Cody Dorman in the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile.

Dorman, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, met the horse four years ago during a Make-A-Wish trip to Kentucky. The foal was named Cody’s Wish in honor of Dorman, who has suffered thousands of seizures and undergone several surgeries.

Trained by Bill Mott, the horse defeated Cyberknife by a head to post the victory.

Female track announcer

Jessica Paquette will begin announcing next month at Parx Racing — formerly Philadelphia Park — in Pennsylvania.

She will be the only full-time, year-round female track announcer in America.

The 37-year-old has nearly 20 years of experience in horse racing and has called at Suffolk Downs in Boston and Sam Houston Race Park in Houston.

Aqueduct robbers convicted

A federal jury in New York has convicted two men for their part in an armed robbery or more than $280,000 from Aqueduct racetrack.

After the Gotham Stakes was run at the track in 2020, two men held up several employees at gunpoint. It was learned later that a racetrack security guard was the crew’s “inside man.”

The defendants each face minimum sentences of seven years in prison.