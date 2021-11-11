Horse racing notes: Horsemen's Park to have only one day of live racing in 2022

Omaha race fans will get just one day of live racing next year at Horsemen’s Park.

The facility was granted its one day recently at the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission meeting in Lincoln. Scheduled construction of a new casino on the site led track officials to request the single day.

“Equipment will be on the track everywhere possible,” said Garald “Wally” Wollesen, president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. “We don’t know the exact timetable but we’re doing everything we can to prepare for 2023.”

Lincoln Race Course also requested one day, the minimum a facility can run to legally simulcast the following year. Construction of a new casino and hotel is planned for the site.

The dates of those live races in Omaha and Lincoln have yet to be determined.

Wollesen said it’s probable that only one race will be run at each facility.

“We’d like to run at least one weekend,” he said. “But if we did that it would push construction back at least two weeks.”

Wollesen added that he hopes race fans will be patient for what’s ahead – more live race dates, thanks to revenue from casino gambling.