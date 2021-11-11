Horse racing notes: Horsemen's Park to have only one day of live racing in 2022

Omaha race fans will get just one day of live racing next year at Horsemen’s Park.
The facility was granted its one day recently at the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission meeting in Lincoln. Scheduled construction of a new casino on the site led track officials to request the single day.
“Equipment will be on the track everywhere possible,” said Garald “Wally” Wollesen, president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. “We don’t know the exact timetable but we’re doing everything we can to prepare for 2023.”
Lincoln Race Course also requested one day, the minimum a facility can run to legally simulcast the following year. Construction of a new casino and hotel is planned for the site.
The dates of those live races in Omaha and Lincoln have yet to be determined.
Wollesen said it’s probable that only one race will be run at each facility.
“We’d like to run at least one weekend,” he said. “But if we did that it would push construction back at least two weeks.”
Wollesen added that he hopes race fans will be patient for what’s ahead – more live race dates, thanks to revenue from casino gambling.
“We’ll know a lot more in the next 60 days,” he said. “We’re just waiting for the rules and regulations to get approved and for the racing commission to issue licenses.”
Grand Island’s Fonner Park will race 37 days – six longer than usual -- in 2022, from Feb. 19 to May 21. Columbus will race 12 days at Agricultural Park from May 27 to June 25.
Atokad (South Sioux City Racing) will race two days while Hastings plans to hold one day of quarter horse racing.
The total number of live Thoroughbred race days is 53, one more than the minimum of 52 by state law. The tracks’ combined total must be at least 80% of the days raced in 1988 when simulcasting was legalized.
Racing analyst dies
Boston sportscaster Bob Neumeier, a reporter and analyst on NBC and ESPN horse racing telecasts for more than 25 years, recently died at age 70.
He had been suffering from congestive heart failure and was in hospice care the past two months.
Neumeier, a graduate of Syracuse University, joined the NBC Sports broadcast team for the 1990 Breeders Cup.
Supporting the cause
A growing number of prominent owners and trainers are showing their support for Thoroughbred aftercare by participating in the New Vocations Breeders Cup Pledge.
In its 12th year, the Pledge has raised more than $800,000 to support the program’s rehabilitation, retraining and rehoming efforts.
Among the participants are Spendthrift and WinStar Farms, trainers Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher and owner Bobby Flay.
Jockey remembered
Miguel Mena, one of the top jockeys in Churchill Downs history, recently was killed in a pedestrian accident along an interstate in Louisville, Kentucky.
The 34-year-old native of Peru won more than 2,000 races in North America and his mounts earned in excess of $72 million.
Mena’s 481 wins at Churchill Downs rank 15th all time.
Announcer sidelined
Longtime track announcer Trevor Denman was unable to call the Breeders Cup races at California’s Del Mar after a fall at his home in Minnesota.
Veteran announcer Larry Collmus stepped up to pinch-hit for the 68-year-old Denman, who also missed the 2020 season at Del Mar because of the pandemic.
Denman suffered a herniated disc in his back when he slipped and tumbled down the stairs of his deck.
Dettori film ahead
Jockey Frankie Dettori will be coming to the big screen in a new documentary that details his life.
The movie “Dettori” details how the rider overcame a career-threatening injury, survived a plane crash and overcame drug abuse.
The film will be released to selected cinemas and DVD on Monday.
Jockey wins No. 7,000
Jockey Marion Pino recently picked up career victory No. 7,000 at Presque Isle Downs in Erie, Pennsylvania.
The 60-year-old’s win total is 10th all time in North America. He moved past Jorge Velasquez and is less than 100 wins behind Angel Cordero.
Pino rode his first winner in 1979 at Bowie Race Course in Maryland.
Knicks Go eyes Pegasus
Breeders Cup Classic champion Knicks Go is expected to cap his brilliant career in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 29 at Florida’s Gulfstream racetrack.
Knicks Go kicked off his 2021 campaign with a wire-to wire victory in the Pegasus. He won five of seven starts and is the probable Horse of the Year.
The horse is expected to retire to stud following the 2022 Pegasus to the Taylor Made Farm in Kentucky.
Rider nets fine
Stewards in California issued a ruling against jockey E.T. Baird for violation of the state’s rules regarding whip use.
Baird used his whip more than six times during the Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. It was the first offense for Baird, who usually rides in Illinois.
The rider was fined $5,000.
