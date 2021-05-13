Horse racing notes: Judge on the Run is favorite for $20K Queen’s Stakes at Horsemen's Park

Horsemen’s Park will resume its live meet Friday with a five-race card starting at 6:15 p.m.
The feature will be the $20,000 Queen’s Stakes, the fourth race on the five-race card. Eight fillies and mares will go to the post in the one-mile event.
The early favorite is Judge on the Run, a 6-year-old mare by Judge Bill. She won the Orphan Kist Stakes in March at Grand Island’s Fonner Park and is listed at 2-1 odds.
Saturday’s seven-race card will start at 2 p.m. and the feature will be the $20,000 Roman Zipper Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at one mile.
Phlash Drive, who is coming off a pair of wins at Fonner, is the 5-2 favorite.
Saturday’s card also will feature the simulcast of the Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Racecourse in Maryland. Concert Tour, owned by Omahans Gary and Mary West, is in the field.
Fonner wrap-up
Grand Island’s Fonner Park recently concluded its live meet with an on-track mutuel handle of more than $4.6 million.
Comparing numbers to 2019 — last year’s meet was closed to the public after the first four weeks because of the pandemic — the track showed a 19% increase in handle.
Mo Mosa, winner of the $75,000 Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes, was named the track’s Horse of the Meet. First Alternate, which won three stakes races, was named the Champion Older Filly or Mare.
By winning the final race of the year, Jake Olesiak captured his sixth jockey title. He finished with 46 wins, one more than defending champion Armando Martinez.
David Anderson won his 15th trainer title at Fonner with 36 wins in 169 starts.
Services for Garroutte
A celebration of life will be held in June for longtime horseman John Garroutte, who passed away April 15 in Grand Island.
The 84-year-old grew up in Oklahoma and was part of the horse racing industry for more than 70 years. As a boy, he rode horses in match races and county fairs before starting his career as a professional jockey.
He later worked as a jockey agent before owning and training his own thoroughbreds.
John and his wife Jerenne were married 63 years.
Hall of Fame class
The National Museum of Racing recently unveiled its 2021 Hall of Fame class of inductees.
That group consists of seven-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Todd Pletcher, Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and 13-time steeplechase trainer Jack Fisher.
Todd’s father Jake trained at several racetracks, including Ak-Sar-Ben in Omaha. During his summers off from junior and senior high school, Todd worked as a groom for his dad at Ak-Sar-Ben and Louisiana Downs.
King Fury sidelined
King Fury, bred by Omahan Scott Heider, was knocked out of Preakness consideration because of the return of a high temperature.
The colt also was scheduled to run in the Kentucky Derby but was scratched the day before the race because of illness.
Trainer Kenny McPeek called it a “no-brainer” that King Fury would miss the second jewel in the Triple Crown after the horse developed a cough.
King Fury had qualified for the Derby after an impressive victory in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky.
Pat’s Picks
First race: El Diablo Grande, Wild Drive, I Call Shotgun
Second race: My Darling Sofia, Zyxyz, Cheverie
Third race: Run for Randy, Polly War Cry, Ticker
Fourth race: Judge on the Run, Love At Night, Let’s Go Places
Fifth race: Put Sarah On, Lil Miss de Buy, Hobbs Hope.
Best bet: Put Sarah On in the fifth.
Today’s Flyer: Bulls Eye Betty in the fourth.
Selections by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
