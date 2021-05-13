Horse racing notes: Judge on the Run is favorite for $20K Queen’s Stakes at Horsemen's Park

Horsemen’s Park will resume its live meet Friday with a five-race card starting at 6:15 p.m.

The feature will be the $20,000 Queen’s Stakes, the fourth race on the five-race card. Eight fillies and mares will go to the post in the one-mile event.

The early favorite is Judge on the Run, a 6-year-old mare by Judge Bill. She won the Orphan Kist Stakes in March at Grand Island’s Fonner Park and is listed at 2-1 odds.

Saturday’s seven-race card will start at 2 p.m. and the feature will be the $20,000 Roman Zipper Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at one mile.

Phlash Drive, who is coming off a pair of wins at Fonner, is the 5-2 favorite.

Saturday’s card also will feature the simulcast of the Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Racecourse in Maryland. Concert Tour, owned by Omahans Gary and Mary West, is in the field.

Fonner wrap-up

Grand Island’s Fonner Park recently concluded its live meet with an on-track mutuel handle of more than $4.6 million.

Comparing numbers to 2019 — last year’s meet was closed to the public after the first four weeks because of the pandemic — the track showed a 19% increase in handle.