Horse racing notes: Kelly Von Hemel trained horse was seventh at Travers

A horse with local racing connections ran in the recent $1¼-million Travers Stakes at New York’s Saratoga racetrack.

Ain’t Life Grand, trained by Kelly Von Hemel, finished seventh. He was well behind the winner, Epicenter.

Von Hemel’s father Don won 10 trainer titles at Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack. He also won seven titles at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

Kelly and his brother Donnie have been longtime trainers, following in their father’s footsteps. The senior Von Hemel has started more than 15,000 horses and won more than 2,500 races, with earnings in excess of $33 million.

The 3-year-old Ain’t Life Grand, who was running second for much of the Travers, won the Iowa Derby at Prairie Meadows. He is owned by Iowans Peggy and Ray Shattuck. The horse was ridden by Tyler Gaffalione. His father Steve and grandfather Bobby were jockeys at Ak-Sar-Ben.

First contested in 1864 — 11 years before the Kentucky Derby — the Travers is the oldest race for 3-year-olds in America.

Epicenter moves up

Following his Travers victory, Epicenter climbed to third in the Breeders Cup Classic rankings.

Flightline remains No. 1 for a 10th straight week while Life Is Good is second. Bob Baffert’s Country Grammar is fourth while Hot Rod Charlie is fifth.

Epicenter won the Travers by 5½ lengths for trainer Steve Asmussen.

Let’s rephrase that

On the recent agenda for the Nebraska Racing Commission meeting, item No. 8 might have given the commissioners pause.

It read “Voluntary Self-Execution Program.” The phrasing was changed on a subsequent itinerary to the more sedate “Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program.”

Flightline rolls again

Unbeaten Flightline rolled to a 20-length victory in Saturday’s Grade I TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar racetrack in San Diego.

The winning margin was a record in the event as the 4-year-old son of Tapit won the race under jockey Flavien Prat.

With the victory, Flightline clinched a berth into the Breeders Cup Classic at Kentucky’s Keeneland Racecourse in November.

Stallion dies at 25

Champion sire More Than Ready died recently at age 25.

He was one of the youngest stallions to attain 100 stakes winners, including 30 Grade I, and 1,000 overall winners.

More Than Ready sired stakes winners in 12 countries and his offspring have earned more than $219 million.

Maker nets 3,000th

Trainer Mike Maker recently won his 3,000th career race at Ellis Park in Kentucky.

Palatial Times won the one-mile claiming race by two lengths for the milestone victory.

Maker began his training career at Detroit Race Course in 1993 and was an assistant for D. Wayne Lukas. During his time with Lukas, he handled 1999 Kentucky Derby winner Charismatic.

While training on his own, one of his best horses was 2011 2-year-old champion Hansen.

Trainer nets honor

Longtime trainer Ron McAnally will be honored this month with the Pincay Award.

Named for retired hall of fame jockey Laffit Pincay, the award is presented annually to an individual who has served horse racing with “integrity, extraordinary dedication, determination and distinction.”

Born in Kentucky, McAnally and his four siblings were raised in an orphanage after their mother died.

The 90-year-old began his training career in 1952 as an assistant at Hollywood Park in California. His horses won more than 2,000 stakes races during the course of his career.

He is perhaps best known for training John Henry, the two-time horse of the year who won 27 races and earned more than $6 million.

Rider on the mend

Jockey Patrick Canchari, who was injured in a 2020 car accident, returned to the saddle last month for the first time in 2½ years.

He has undergone extensive rehabilitation after a traumatic brain injury while driving to Arizona’s Turf Paradise racetrack on St. Patrick’s Day of 2020.

Canchari, who grew up in Minnesota, is the son of a jockey. Patrick rode 146 winners from 2011 until the first few months of 2020.

He has had to relearn everything, from walking and talking to swallowing and eating.

Canchari, who previously was a regular rider at Canterbury Park in Minnesota, has also ridden at Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park.

Jockey suspended

Jockey Gerard Melancon was arrested in the final days of the Evangeline Downs meet in Louisiana for suspicion of using an electrical device on a horse.

The investigation is ongoing and in the hands of the state police.

The 55-yard-old rider was released on bail, and no court date has been set.

Melancon has won more than 5,000 races in a career that dates to 1984. He finished the Evangeline Downs meet eighth in the jockey standings with 29 wins.

Jockeys set down

Even the best riders are penalized from time to time, a fact borne out recently at Saratoga.

Irad Ortiz Jr. and Joel Rosario were handed three-day suspensions for careless riding. Ortiz was leading the Saratoga jockey standings at the time with 42 wins while Rosario was third with 29.