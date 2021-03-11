Horse racing notes: Life Is Good 2-1 favorite in Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Life is good these days for the horse with the same name, who looms as the favorite in the Kentucky Derby.

The unbeaten Bob Baffert-trained Life Is Good closed as the 2-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Owned by WinStar Farm, the son of Into Mischief is the shortest-priced individual March future wager favorite in the 23-year history of the bet.

Life Is Good recently improved his record to 3-0 with an eight-length victory in the $300,000 San Felipe Stakes at California’s Santa Anita. The colt is expected to make his final Derby prep April 3 in the Santa Anita Derby.

Arlington will close

Less than 10 years after the demolition of historic Hollywood Park in California, another one of America’s longtime racetracks appears headed for the same fate.

It recently was announced that Arlington International Racecourse in suburban Chicago will close after this year’s race meet. A plan to sell the 326 acres for redevelopment is being worked on by Churchill Down Incorporated (CDI), which operates the track.

Arlington’s final meet is scheduled to run from April 30 to Sept. 25.