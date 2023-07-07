It was something that would have made longtime horseman Jack “Butch” Lindley smile.

Lindley, who died last month at age 85, was so popular among owners and trainers that they often named a horse after the former Ak-Sar-Ben staffer.

On the night of his visitation at a local mortuary, a colt named Husker Butch won the 10th race at Prairie Meadows in suburban Des Moines. The horse was trained by Kelly Von Hemel, whose father Don is a member of the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame.

Derron Heldt, director of racing at Prairie Meadows, worked with Lindley at Ak-Sar-Ben.

“I think everybody remembers Butch,” he said. “He was a great ambassador for horse racing.”

Lindley bred Thoroughbreds for more than 20 years and later worked at Ak-Sar-Ben as director of horseperson services. He also was a longtime director of Omaha’s pro rodeo.

“Butch had some health problems over the years but he was always a very upbeat person,” Heldt said. “He always made people feel better.”

Wests win stake

West Will Power, owned by Omahans Gary and Mary West, recently won the $1 million Stephen Foster Stakes at Ellis Park in Kentucky.

The 6-year-old son of Bernardini is trained by Brad Cox and covered the 1 1/8-mile under Flavien Prat in 1:47 4/5.

It was the first Grade 1 victory of the horse’s career and earned West Will Power an automatic berth in the Breeders Cup Classic on Nov. 4 at California’s Santa Anita.

Gelding is retired

Multiple stakes-winning millionaire Rated R Superstar has been retired to the Old Friends facility in Kentucky.

The chestnut gelding won nine stakes races and became a fan favorite as he continued to race in his later years.

Sired by Kodiak Kowboy and originally trained by Ken McPeek, Rated R Superstar began his racing career as a 2-year-old in 2015. He later scored stakes wins in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida and Kentucky.

He raced five times this season at Oaklawn in Arkansas as a 10-year-old. The horse finished with 13 wins and $1.8 million in earnings in 70 starts.

It’s uncertain whether the horse was named for wrestler Adam Copeland — aka The Edge — who also is known as the “Rated R Superstar.”

Benefit raises $400,000

The ninth annual Jockeys and Jeans fund raiser held in Las Vegas to benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund recently raised a record total of more than $400,000.

The previous mark was $340,000 that was raised last year at Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The event has raised more than $3.1 million since it was started in 2014 by five former jockeys.

Jockey is injured

A pre-race incident at Horseshoe Indianapolis racetrack left jockey DeShawn Parker with serious injuries.

Parker’s mount Dabney reared and flipped over, landing on top of the veteran rider. He suffered four fractures to his pelvis and a broken tailbone.

The 52-year-old has more than 6,100 career victories.

Two Phil’s is retired

Kentucky Derby runner-up Two Phil’s has been retired due to a fractured sesamoid discovered after the colt recently won the Ohio Derby.

Stud plans are still to be determined for the son of Hard Spun. The colt ended his career with five wins in 10 starts and winnings of almost $1.6 million.

Two Phil’s finished second in the Derby behind Mage.

Zenyatta has foal

Zenyatta, who had a brilliant career at the races but a troubled one as a broodmare, recently foaled a filly.

The War Front filly, born at Lane’s End Farm in Kentucky, will be the 19-year-old Zenyatta’s last as she’ll be retired from breeding.

Sired by Street Cry, Zenyatta was the 2010 Horse of the Year. She has produced four foals but no winners since retiring to the breeding shed in 2011.

Zenyatta lost a pair of foals by War Front in 2014 and 2016.

Rider Prado retires

Edgar Prado, who has won more than 7,000 races, recently announced his retirement.

The 56-year-old native of Peru is is one of 10 jockeys to have reached that milestone. Prado, who first rode in 1986 at Calder Race Course in Florida, finished with 7,119 wins.

A winner of 343 graded-stakes races, Prado is best known for his success with 2006 Florida Derby winner and Kentucky Derby winner Barbaro. He wrote a book about his experience called “My Guy Barbaro.”

Prado won five Breeders Cup races and two other Triple Crown events aboard Sarava in 2002 and Birdstone in 2004.

Belmont renovation

With a $455 million renovation at New York’s Belmont Park scheduled to begin after the 2024 racing season, it’s possible that the 2025 Belmont Stakes might be contested at either Saratoga Race Course or Aqueduct.

The final leg of the Triple Crown was first run in 1867 at Jerome Park in The Bronx and has been held at Belmont since 1905.

Races are canceled

A second round of Canadian wildfires led to recent racetrack cancellations because of poor air quality.

Tracks affected were Belmont, Woodbine in Canada and Laurel Park in Maryland.

Indoor facilities remained open at the tracks for simulcasting.