The Odorisio brothers — Tim, Mike and Mark — recently used their horse sense to compete in a national handicapping contest.

The Omahans took part in the event last weekend in Las Vegas. A field of 779 qualified and were after the top prize of $800,000.

Though none of the brothers cashed, Tim said the trio had a lot of fun.

“It’s definitely a bucket-list thing for handicappers,” he said. “We got treated great and we hope to make it back again.”

That horse racing knowledge doesn’t come by accident. Their father Denny Odorisio, a member of the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame, was the distributor of racing forms and programs at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack.

Tim Odorisio was responsible for the selections on The Gold Card sold at Ak-Sar-Ben.

“We’ve all loved racing for a long time,” Tim said. “I like to think that all of us brothers know a little about both ends of the horse.”

All three finished in the top 150, with Mark coming in first among the brothers.

“Our dad would have thought it was cool,” Tim said. “To play for that kind of money was something.”

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said he has known the Odorisio family since his freshman year at Omaha’s Archbishop Ryan High School.

“The family has been crucial to Nebraska Thoroughbred racing,” he said. “It’s a wonderful story that the three brothers qualified for the pinnacle handicapping tournament in the world.”

The overall winner was Paul Calia of Kansas City, Missouri.

Forte getting ready

Forte, considered the early favorite for this year’s Kentucky Derby, is scheduled to run April 1 in the $1 million Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park.

The Todd Pletcher trainee won the Eclipse Award as last year’s top 2-year-old male. Forte began his 2023 season with a 4 ½-length victory March 4 in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream.

Pletcher has saddled six Florida Derby winners, most recently Known Agenda in 2021.

Another Stevens riding

T.C. Stevens, son of Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, is scheduled to ride in his first professional race Sunday at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

The younger Stevens has been riding horses for several years and has worked for trainer Brad Cox for the past year.

T.C.’s uncle Scott also was a jockey.

Stewards’ mistake

The decision by the board of stewards at Sunland Park in New Mexico has led to an apology by the state’s racing commission.

A colt named A Separate Star was disqualified in a recent quarter horse race from second place to fourth. The inquiry sign was lit shortly after the 10-horse event and after a few minutes, the horse’s number was pulled down.

After horse players took to social media to complain, the commission reviewed the race and decided the stewards erred in their disqualification. The stewards had inadvertently rewound a replay video to a previous race before making their erroneous decision.

Almost $46,000 was wagered on the race and the commission is still deliberating whether the track will issue refunds.

CTE study for rider

Following the recent suicide of 29-year-old jockey Alex Canchari, his family will have the rider’s brain sent to a Boston medical facility to see if he suffered from CTE — Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

The disorder is caused by repeated head trauma that first came to light when several NFL players were diagnosed after their deaths. It also has gotten headlines in the racing community because of the dangers of jockeys suffering multiple concussions.

CTE can only be confirmed after a patient’s death, but sufferers report dramatic mood swings and cognition problems.

Canchari, a Midwest-based jockey, last rode in October of 2022 at Prairie Meadows racetrack in suburban Des Moines. He rode more than 1,000 winners and was especially well known at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas and Canterbury Park in Minnesota.

His older brother Patrick, also a jockey, was critically injured in a car accident in 2020. Their father Luis, a former rider and trainer, died that same year.

Hall of Fame ballot

Nine horses, six trainers and one jockey are the 16 finalists on this year’s National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame ballot.

The horses are Arrogate, Blind Luck, California Chrome, Game On Dude, Havre de Grace, Kona Gold, Lady Eli, Rags to Riches and Songbird.

The trainers are Kiaran McLaughlin, Christophe Clement, Doug O’Neill, Graham Motion, John Sadler and John Shirreffs.

The lone jockey nominee is Corey Nakatani.

Results of the voting will be announced April 25 and the Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Aug. 4 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Rider’s big day

Jockey Jaime Rodriguez recently tied a track record by riding seven winners at Laurel Park in Maryland.

A native of Puerto Rico, Rodriguez won the first five races on the card. After his mount finished fifth in the sixth race, the jockey bounced back to win the next two races.

His final winner was Shaft’s Bullet, a 4-year-old gelding that won the featured eighth race.

Trainer is honored

Kathleen O’Connell was honored with a ceremony Saturday as North America’s all-time leading female trainer.

The event at Gulfstream Park was held for O’Connell, who broke the record March 12 in a victory at Tampa Bay Downs. That was victory No. 2,386 for the Michigan native, surpassing Kim Hammond.

O’Connell began training in 1981. Her 17,000-plus starters have accounted for more than $46 million in purse earnings.

Castellano wins award

Four-time Eclipse Award winning jockey Javier Castellano will accept the George Woolf Award in a presentation Sunday at California’s Santa Anita racetrack.

The 45-year-old was one of five finalists for the award. The others were jockeys Daniel Centeno, Terry Houghton, Edwin Maldonado and Willie Martinez.

Presented annually by Santa Anita since 1950, the winner is determined by a vote of jockeys nationwide. It’s named for the rider of Seabiscuit who died at age 35 after a racetrack accident in 1946.

Breeders Cup numbers

The 2022 Breeders Cup at Kentucky’s Keeneland Race Course generated a total economic impact of almost $82 million.

The study, done by the University of Louisville’s economics department, represents the second-highest economic impact in Breeders Cup history. The record was set in 2017 at Del Mar racetrack in San Diego.