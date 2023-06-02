It’s not quite official but Hit Show, owned by Omahans Gary and Mary West, is expected to run June 10 in the Belmont Stakes.

“Things can change, but it looks like he’ll be going in the Belmont,” Wests’ racing manager Ben Glass said. “It’s not a given but I know (trainer) Brad Cox is leaning in that direction.”

Cox recently told the Thoroughbred Daily News (TDN) that two of his top runners — Angel of Empire and Hit Show — would run in the final leg of the Triple Crown. Angel of Empire ran third in the Kentucky Derby and Hit Show was fifth.

Neither horse ran in the Preakness Stakes.

“They both had their first works back after the Derby and we’re getting them ready to go for the Belmont,” he told TDN. “They looked great this morning.”

Both horses have breezed through four-furlong and five-furlong workouts at Churchill Downs in Kentucky.

Cox said he liked the way Hit Show has recovered after the 1 ¼-mile Derby, won by Mage. The Belmont, run in New York, is the longest Triple Crown race at 1 ½-miles.

“For a couple of days after the Derby, he was tired,” the trainer told TDN. “He’s bounced back well and it was an easy decision to skip the Preakness and turn our attention toward the Belmont.”

Glass said the final decision will be made by Gary West.

Mage earns vacation

After running third in the Preakness, Derby winner Mage will get some time off.

The colt will ship to Kentucky and eventually prepare for his next start, the Travers Stakes at New York’s Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 26.

Mage fell short in his attempt to become the sport’s 14th Triple Crown winner and the first since Justify in 2018.

Durkin gets call

Tom Durkin will return to the announcing booth for the first time since 2014 when he calls this year’s Belmont Stakes for Fox Sports.

Fox secured the broadcast rights for the third leg of the Triple Crown for the next eight years, taking over for NBC. The 72-year-old Durkin was the announcer for NBC’s Triple Crown broadcasts from 2001 to 2010 and worked every Breeders Cup from 1984 to 2005.

Omaha Beach update

The stallion Omaha Beach recently sired his first winner when the filly Cynane captured a five-furlong maiden race at Belmont Park.

Omaha Beach was the morning-line favorite for the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was forced to scratch after developing a breathing problem.

The horse now stands at stud at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Kentucky.

Derby winner dies

Fusaichi Pegasus, winner of the 2000 Kentucky Derby, recently was euthanized due to the infirmities of old age.

The 26-year-old was purchased as a yearling for $4 million, still the most ever paid for an eventual Derby winner. Trained by Neil Drysdale, Fusaichi Pegasus won the San Felipe Stakes and the Wood Memorial before capturing the Derby as the post-time favorite – the first since Spectacular Bid in 1979.

The son of Mr. Prospector ran second in the 2000 Preakness to Red Bullet. The final race of his career was in the Breeder Cup Classic that year when he ran sixth.

Irish breeder Coolmore Stud bought Fusaichi Pegasus for a reported $70 million. He went on to sire champion thoroughbreds that competed in several countries.

At age 29, Silver Charm remains the oldest living Derby champion.

Ortiz nets fine

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. recently was fined $1,000 by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for “failure to comply with the regulation that governs advertising.”

Ortiz wore riding pants emblazoned with the name of a restaurant on Derby day when he won the Grade I Turf Classic race aboard Up to the Mark. According to commission regulations, written approval needs to be submitted two days prior to the race.

Velazquez nets honor

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who won the Preakness aboard National Treasure, subsequently was named the national jockey of the week.

Velazquez, who had never won the Preakness, captured the race in his 13th attempt. He won four races on the card that day at Pimlico Racecourse in Maryland.

NTL racing league

The National Thoroughbred League (NTL) recently announced a new racing league by creating a team-based professional sports organization.

Each NTL race weekend will take place in a team city, giving fans an opportunity to root for their home team. The six original teams will be New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Seattle, Nashville and Philadelphia.

The inaugural NTL schedule:

Sept. 2-3: Nashville (Kentucky Downs); Sept. 15-16: Seattle (Emerald Downs); Oct. 13-14: New York and New Jersey (Meadowlands); Nov. 10-11: Los Angeles (Los Alamitos). Dec. 30-31: Tampa (Tampa Bay Downs).