Horse racing notes: Ostrich and camel races draw thousands to Fonner Park

The ostrich and camel exhibition races proved to be another strong draw Sunday at Grand Island's Fonner Park.

An estimated 7,500 attended the races that day, though chilly weather might have held the attendance down. An estimated 11,000 showed up on a similar race day in 2019.

The crowd was still a big one for Fonner, which considers it a sellout when the fan count exceeds 6,000.

For the record, Scott Bethke was the winning jockey in the ostrich race. He is 3 for 3 in such races, having won twice at Fonner at once at Horsemen’s Park.

Similar races at the Omaha track drew an estimated 16,000 in 2019.

Brave amateurs were called upon to ride in the camel race.

Jockey Fackler retires

Longtime Nebraska rider Chris Fackler recently announced his retirement in a Facebook post.

A graduate of Centura High School, Fackler is from the Nebraska town of Boelus. His ability to bring in long shots earned him the nickname of the “Boelus Bomber.”

Fackler has been riding for 14 years. He has 983 wins in 6,366 starts and earned purse money of more than $6 million.

His first win came at Fonner Park in 2008 aboard a Larry Staroscik-trained horse named Mike’s Pet. Fackler was a 17-year-old apprentice jockey at the time.

He had four wins at Fonner this year before stepping away.

Leading the way

Armando Martinez is the leading rider so far at Fonner.

He has 37 wins, putting him ahead of Kevin Roman (24) and Jake Olesiak (21). Martinez, who has been riding since 1987, picked up career victory No. 2,000 last year at Fonner.

Isai Gonzalez leads a tight trainer’s race with 23 wins. Mark Hibdon has 22 and Kelli Martinez is third with 17.

Bravo nets award

Joe Bravo recently was named the winner of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award.

He received the trophy last weekend at California’s Santa Anita racetrack.

Named in honor of the Hall of Fame jockey, the Woolf Award is presented annually to a rider whose career has earned esteem for the sport of racing. The award, voted on by jockeys, can only be won once.

Derby champ dies

​Grindstone, winner of the 1996 Kentucky Derby, died recently in Oregon.

The son of 1990 Derby winner Unbridled was 29.

Trained by D. Wayne Lukas, Grindstone won the Louisiana Derby and ran second in the Arkansas Derby before winning the Run for the Roses. That proved to be his final start.

Grindstone was the oldest living Derby winner following the death earlier this year of 1994 champion Go for Gin. That title now goes to 27-year-old Silver Charm, the winner of the 1997 Derby.

Epicenter rolls to win

Epicenter entered the Kentucky Derby picture last weekend with a record-setting performance in the Grade I Louisiana Derby.

Trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, the 3-year-old colt won by 2½ lengths and covered the 1 3/16 miles in 1:54.38.

Epicenter now tops the leaderboard among Kentucky Derby hopefuls with 164 points.

Saudi Cup winner

Embattled trainer Bob Baffert saddled Country Grammer to victory in the recent $12 million Dubai World Cup.

Baffert, who is involved in legal battles following the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, trains the son of Tonalist. Country Grammer tracked down heavily favored Life Is Good, who faded to finish fourth.

The winner was ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.