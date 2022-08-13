Horse racing notes: Recent race declared no contest due to mechanical issue

To Nebraska racing fans, this probably sounds very familiar.

A race on a recent Sunday at Saratoga Race Course in New York was declared a “No Contest” when a mechanical issue with a tractor created a delay in removing the starting gate from the track. Several jockeys pulled up their mounts during the running of the race, leading the stewards to declare the “No Contest.”

A similar event happened several years ago at Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park. Outrider Bob Young, aboard his trusty steed Toad, was the hero that day as he helped guide the field safely around the gate.

“Bob was a hero,” jockey Rob Williams said that day. “Without him, we all would have been in trouble.”

Oaklawn Park in Arkansas also had a similar event happen in 2008.

Amadevil’s sad day

Speaking of Saratoga, that’s where the filly Amadevil — named after the Nebraska Hall of Fame gelding – had tough luck in the $200,000 Honorable Miss Handicap.

Venturing outside her Ohio racing home, Amadevil immediately went to the lead but it didn’t last. The filly fell to last after a half mile and was eased in the final furlong, and reportedly bled after the race.

Nicknamed the “Buckeye Beast,” the 4-year-old filly has won seven of nine career starts and earned more than $262,000 for owner/trainer David Wolochuk.

Kimari rallied in deep stretch to win the stakes race.

Trainer Riecken dies

Keith Riecken, longtime trainer on the Nebraska racing circuit, passed away July 31 at age 82.

His horses started in 2,923 races and won 296, finished second in 361 and third in 374. Those horses had total earnings of more than $1.1 million.

He saddled 11 horses at Grand Island’s Fonner Park this past spring, with two winning and three others finishing in the money.

Riecken’s son Bruce also is a trainer and has 350 wins in 3,817 starts. He’s currently training at Minnesota’s Canterbury Park.

Keith Riecken was the brother of Herb Riecken, best known in Nebraska as the trainer of Hall of Famer Who Doctor Who.

Louisiana Down resignations

Two executives from Louisiana Downs are no longer employed there after questions arose over missing funds.

General manager of racing Mitch Dennison and casino general manager Kato Moy have resigned. The publication Bloodhorse reported that almost $2 million reserved for the horsemen’s purse account is unaccounted for.

The matter has been turned over to the state’s attorney general and the Louisiana Racing Commission.

Review at Assiniboia

The Manitoba (Canada) Jockey Club, non-profit operators of Assiniboai Downs Racetrack, requested a complete review of a recent race.

With an easy lead near the top of the stretch, a horse named King Witt suddenly dropped back to the rear of the field before rallying to finish second. He ended up losing the race by a neck under jockey Sheldon Chickeness.

Describing the race, the track’s commentator said this:

“He (Chickeness) is either very bad at trying to win or very bad at trying to lose.”

An investigation cleared the jockey of any wrongdoing and determined that no rules of racing were violated so that no adjustments to the order of finish were required.

Trainer nets win 1,000

Mac Robertson became the first trainer at Canterbury Park to win 1,000 races.

He reached the milestone on a recent Saturday night when Magic Glass posted the victory.

Robertson has won the Canterbury training title in 14 of the past 17 seasons. His horses have earned more than $21 million.

His first victory came at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack in 1994. The track held its final race meet the following year.

Equine best man

The racing publication The Paulick Report recently ran an interesting story about the best man at a recent wedding.

More accurately, the best horse.

Paul Boyles surprised his wife Kay with a special guest as best man at their wedding when he employed the couple’s retired racehorse King Erik for the duty. The horse walked down the aisle carrying the rings in a special saddlebag.

The 8-year-old, who retired last year with a tendon injury, was ridden by a family friend. The horse stood behind the couple during the ceremony and posed for photos.

The theme from the movie “Black Beauty” was playing as the horse walked down the aisle.

The couple took Erik and another horse on a riding honeymoon in Wales.

Oaklawn adds stakes

While some racetracks might be struggling, Oaklawn Park in Arkansas is apparently going strong.

Nine races have been added to the stakes schedule for the upcoming meet that begins in December. Total purses offered for the stakes program also increased by $1.45 million.

An early start to the racing season is being credited for the expansion of the stakes program.