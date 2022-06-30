Horse racing notes: Shortage of horses made for difficult meet in Columbus, Neb.

A shortage of horses made for a difficult 12-day live meet that recently concluded at Agricultural Park in Columbus.

“It was about what we expected,” said Dan Clarey, secretary for Columbus Exposition and Racing. “We had a lot of short fields and some days we were only able to run five races.”

Competition from tracks in nearby states – Iowa, Minnesota and Wyoming – led to those short fields. But Clarey said fans still came out to support the event.

“We had some good crowds, especially on our last weekend when we were able to run more races,” he said. “We still have a lot of great fans here.”

It remains to be seen if this will be the last year of racing at the facility. Plans are in the works for the construction of a casino and new racetrack.

“We hope to be turning dirt on that project before too long,” Clarey said.

David Anderson finished as the leading trainer and Adrian Ramos was the top jockey.

Jockey Murphy injured

Eight wins short of the 2,000-win milestone, jockey Cindy Murphy recently suffered serious injuries while riding at Iowa’s Prairie Meadows.

She broke eight ribs, had four pelvic fractures and tore her abdominal wall when the 2-year-old filly she was aboard acted up in the starting gate.

The 60-year-old Murphy has ridden in more than 18,000 races. She won the first race ever contested at the track in suburban Des Moines in 1989.

Riding milestone

DeShawn Parker recently became the 21st jockey in North America and the sixth active rider to reach the 6,000-win mark.

Riding in Indiana, he picked up the victory aboard a horse called For Mama. Parker dedicated the victory to his father Daryl, a longtime racing official who died in 2021.

Russell Baze is the all-time jockey wins leader with 12,844.

Holy long shot, Batman

The Ridler, a 50-1 long shot, recently captured the Norfolk Stakes in Britain to earn a guaranteed start in the Breeders Cup.

The colt won the five-furlong race and survived a stewards’ inquiry to clinch a berth in the Juvenile Turf Sprint at the Breeders Cup, to be contested in early November at Keeneland Race Course in Kentucky.

The Ridler became the highest-priced winner in the history of the Norfolk Stakes.

Now that’s confusing

Two horses with the same name – Sierra Nevada – recently ran against each other at a racetrack in Ireland.

One Sierra Nevada won the race while the other finished eighth. It was the first time since 1994 that two horses with the same name had been entered in the same race.

The winner, a 3-year-old filly sired by 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah, was bred and named in the United States. The eighth-place finisher was bred in Britain.

The race caller distinguished between the pair by mentioning the trainer during each call.

Dave Johnson’s call

Longtime fans probably remember announcer Dave Johnson and his signature race call of “And down the stretch they come!”

But did you know Johnson had the phrase trademarked, which has earned him more than $250,000 over the past decade?

The 81-year-old Johnson has donated the money to several racing-related charities.

“It wasn’t to make money, and I have not kept a nickel from it,” Johnson told the publication Thoroughbred Racing Commentary. “The phrase is being used and it’s helping those in the game that can really use it.”

Commission meeting

The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission will hold its next meeting July 14 in Lincoln.

It will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Regency Suite on the second floor of the Nebraska Union, 1400 R St.

An agenda, parking information and any additional changes will be posted on the commission’s website at http://racingcommission.nebraska.gov.

