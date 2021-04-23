Horse racing notes: Sleepy Eyes Todd tops field for Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes

Martinez hits 2,000

Longtime Nebraska jockey Armando Martinez recently picked up career victory No. 2,000 at Fonner.

Martinez, who has been riding since 1987, rode Upperclassman to victory for trainer Mark Hibdon to score the milestone win.

The defending Fonner riding champion credited his family after the race. That includes his wife Kelli — a trainer at the track — and son Damian, who serves as his agent.

“Damian has been doing a good job,” Martinez said. “My wife and family, they supported me and believed in me.”

He also thanked the trainers who “are giving me good horses to ride.”

Narrow lead

With two weeks of racing left at Fonner, Martinez holds a slim lead in the jockey standings.

He has 39 wins, two more than Jake Olesiak. Scott Bethke is third with 25.

In the trainer standings, David Anderson continues to lead the way with 31 wins. Kelli Martinez is second with 24 and Gilbert Ecoffey is third with 14.

Former Ak announcer retires