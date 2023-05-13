Longtime trainer Don Von Hemel — once a fixture at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack — is calling it a career.

The 88-year-old officially retired May 6, the final day of the Oaklawn meet in Hot Springs, Arkansas. It marked the end of a 67-year career that saw him rise to legendary status in Nebraska and as one of the top trainers at Oaklawn.

Oaklawn and the Arkansas division of the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association honored Von Hemel that day. The trainer finished fifth all-time in Oaklawn wins with 444.

Von Hemel, whose sons Donnie and Kelly followed in his training footsteps, scaled back his operation in recent years in part to care for Roylynn — his wife of 63 years.

He has 2,568 career wins, many coming in Nebraska. Von Hemel was the leading trainer at Ak-Sar-Ben 10 times and won a record seven consecutive training titles (1970-1976) at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

He saddled Win Stat to victory in 1983 in the Ak-Sar-Ben Cornhusker Handicap, the track’s richest race.

At Oaklawn, he won at least one race at 44 consecutive meets from 1975 to 2018. That streak began with Bold Trap, a two-time stakes winner at Ak-Sar-Ben.

A 1991 inductee into the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame, the Kansas native posted his first training victory in 1956.

Hit Show update

Hit Show, who ran fifth in the Kentucky Derby for Omaha owners Gary and Mary West, won’t race in the Preakness Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown, remains a possibility.

“We don’t know yet,” said Wests’ racing manager Ben Glass. “(Trainer) Brad Cox said the colt pulled up pretty tired after the Derby.”

Breaking from the No. 1 post, Hit Show was close to a quick pace throughout. He appeared poised for a move at the top of the stretch but was unable to hold off eventual winner Mage.

“Everybody thought he ran incredible,” Glass said. “He had a perfect trip and at the head of the lane, I was getting really excited.”

​Glass said it remains to be seen if Hit Show would be able to handle the 1½-mile distance of the Belmont.

“You never know until you try,” he said. “We’ll just need to make sure he’s healthy and ready for it.”

No Two Phil’s

Derby runner-up Two Phil’s will not make his way to Maryland for the Preakness.

The son of Hard Spun took the lead at the head of the stretch in the Derby but could not fend off Mage in the final eighth of a mile.

Two Phil’s also might be pointed to the Belmont, to be contested June 10.

Cody’s Wish wins

Cody’s Wish, named after teenager Cody Dormer, captured the Churchill Downs Stakes on Derby weekend in Kentucky.

Dormer, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, met the horse when it was a foal. The horse was named for Cody and made news last year, winning the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile.

The 4-year-old is trained by Bill Mott, who won the Churchill Downs Stakes for the fourth time.

Derby numbers

Churchill Downs announced that a crowd of 150,335 fans attended the races on Derby Day.

Wagering from all sources was the highest all-time on the Derby race, the Derby program and Derby-week races.

More than $188 million was wagered on the race and $288 million on the card. All-sources handle for Derby Week was $412 million, beating last year’s record of almost $392 million.

Jockey is recovering

Apprentice rider Mauro Cedillo, who recently suffered severe injuries in a racing accident at Ohio’s Thistledown, is on the mend.

The Thoroughbred Daily News reported that he has been removed from a ventilator and is breathing on his own. Cedillo’s agent said doctors expect the rider to make a full recovery.

The 24-year-old native of Guatemala was thrown from his mount Spectacular Road while racing on the lead in a May 1 race. Cedillo was catapulted forward, then appeared to be struck by either his mount’s hind legs or by a horse immediately behind him.

Trainer nets 2,000th

Trainer Anthony Dutrow earned career victory No. 2,000 when Predicted posted a seven-length win in a recent race at Belmont Park.

The 65-year-old Maryland native is the son of trainer Richard Dutrow Sr. His horses have won more than $75 million.

Havre de Grace dies

Havre de Grace, the 2011 Horse of the Year and a record-setting broodmare, recently died at age 16 due to complications after foaling.

She won nine races during her career and won more than $2.5 million. She won several stakes races, including the Grade I Woodward Stakes against male competition at New York’s Saratoga Race Course.

Havre de Grace finished fourth in the 2011 Breeders Cup Classic, losing to jockey Mike Smith and Drosselmeyer.

Hall of famers

Eight new members have been elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 consists of jockeys Corey Nakatani and Fernando Toro, racehorses Arrogate, California Chrome and Songbird and contributors John W. Hanes, Leonard W. Jerome and Stella F. Thayer.

Nakatani won 3,909 races in a career that spanned from 1988 through 2018. His 341 graded stakes victories included 10 Breeders Cup races.

Fonner Park update

Here’s the latest from Fonner Park:

Even-money favorite Buck Moon captured the $75,000 Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes, the richest race of the meet. The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Malibu Moon paid $4 to win.

With only a few live racing days left, Kevin Roman leads the jockey standings with 56 wins. Jose Angel Medina and Roberto Morales are tied for second with 41.

Isai Gonzalez leads the trainer standings with 42 wins, with Mark Hibdon right behind with 40.