Horse racing: PR Odds Setter wins $20,000 Nebraska Princess Stakes at Horsemen’s Park

Former Ak-Sar-Ben rider Luis Quinones recently was honored as the winner of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award.

Instituted to honor the legacy of legendary jockey George Woolf — the regular rider of Seabiscuit — the award honors those jockeys whose careers embodied class and dignity in a professional manner.

Currently based in Ohio, Quinones — who rode 314 winners in 2019 — won the 2020 award. That presentation was delayed until this year because of COVID-19.

He was third in the 1994 jockey standings at Ak-Sar-Ben with 59 wins in 385 mounts. He finished behind Jeff Faul and Chris Valovich.

Prado returns to saddle

Hall of Fame jockey Edgar Prado recently took a month off following the death of his father in Peru.

Prado has 7,097 career wins, placing him eighth on the all-time list. The 53-year-old is 45 wins shy of surpassing Chris McCarron for seventh.

Prado is currently riding at Gulfstream Park in Florida.

Rombauer ranked No. 1

Preakness champion Rombauer is the top 3-year-old in the latest National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) rankings.