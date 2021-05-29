Horse racing: PR Odds Setter wins $20,000 Nebraska Princess Stakes at Horsemen’s Park

PR Odds Setter, the 4-5 favorite, posted the victory Saturday in the $20,000 Nebraska Princess Stakes at Horsemen’s Park.
The 3-year-old filly by Gold Schlieger led from the start in the one-mile event under jockey Jake Olesiak. She was ahead by three lengths at the top of the stretch and held on to win by a length over runner-up Faith Dawning.
Owned by Judy Pryor and trained by Jason Wise, PR Odds Setter paid $3.60 to win.
Olesiak and Scott Bethke each had two wins on the seven-race card.
Horsemen’s Park will hold its final weekend of racing Friday and next Saturday.
Omahan calling races in Louisiana
Omaha native Rob Tuel is the new full-time race caller at Evangeline Downs in Louisiana.
His past race-calling stops included Lincoln Race Course and South Sioux City’s Atokad Park. He began his career in 2004, calling races at Eureka Downs in Kansas.
Tuel, a 1988 graduate of Papillion-La Vista High, also has the responsibility of handicapping each program at Evangeline and hosting the track’s daily simulcast show.
Evangeline began its season in late April and will run through Sept. 18.
Former Ak rider honored
Former Ak-Sar-Ben rider Luis Quinones recently was honored as the winner of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award.
Instituted to honor the legacy of legendary jockey George Woolf — the regular rider of Seabiscuit — the award honors those jockeys whose careers embodied class and dignity in a professional manner.
Currently based in Ohio, Quinones — who rode 314 winners in 2019 — won the 2020 award. That presentation was delayed until this year because of COVID-19.
He was third in the 1994 jockey standings at Ak-Sar-Ben with 59 wins in 385 mounts. He finished behind Jeff Faul and Chris Valovich.
Prado returns to saddle
Hall of Fame jockey Edgar Prado recently took a month off following the death of his father in Peru.
Prado has 7,097 career wins, placing him eighth on the all-time list. The 53-year-old is 45 wins shy of surpassing Chris McCarron for seventh.
Prado is currently riding at Gulfstream Park in Florida.
Rombauer ranked No. 1
Preakness champion Rombauer is the top 3-year-old in the latest National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) rankings.
Trained by Michael McCarthy, Rombauer received 12 first-place votes and 300 points. He is expected to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 5.
Rounding out the top five are Essential Quality, Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie and Kentucky Derby champion Medina Spirit.
Notable sire dies
Malibu Moon, longtime stallion and son of 1992 Belmont Stakes winner A.P. Indy, recently died in Kentucky.
The horse was 24.
A perennial leading sire in North America, Malibu Moon was the foundation sire of Kentucky’s Spendthrift Farm. The horse sired 17 Grade I stakes winners, including 2013 Kentucky Derby champion Orb.