Horse racing: Super Charlie wins $20,000 Roman Zipper Stakes at Horsemen's Park

Super Charlie drew clear in the stretch Saturday to win the $20,000 Roman Zipper Stakes at Horsemen's Park.
The 10-year-old gelding by Shadow Hawk was last halfway through the one-mile event but moved to second by the top of the stretch. Super Charlie then pulled away to win by 2 3/4 lengths under jockey Bryan McNeil.
Owned and trained by Richard Bliss, Super Charlie paid $8.80 to win.
Three riders -- McNeil, Jake Olesiak and Chris Fackler -- each won two races on the seven-race card. The other victorious jockey was Adrian Ramos.
Racing resumes Friday with a five-race card starting at 6:15 p.m.
