 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horse racing: Super Charlie wins $20,000 Roman Zipper Stakes at Horsemen's Park
0 comments
HORSE RACING

Horse racing: Super Charlie wins $20,000 Roman Zipper Stakes at Horsemen's Park

Super Charlie drew clear in the stretch Saturday to win the $20,000 Roman Zipper Stakes at Horsemen's Park.

The 10-year-old gelding by Shadow Hawk was last halfway through the one-mile event but moved to second by the top of the stretch. Super Charlie then pulled away to win by 2 3/4 lengths under jockey Bryan McNeil.

Owned and trained by Richard Bliss, Super Charlie paid $8.80 to win.

Three riders -- McNeil, Jake Olesiak and Chris Fackler -- each won two races on the seven-race card. The other victorious jockey was Adrian Ramos.

Racing resumes Friday with a five-race card starting at 6:15 p.m.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert