Horse racing: Wildfire Sis wins featured first race at Horsemen's Park

Wildfire Sis rallied in the stretch Friday night to win the featured first race at Horsemen’s Park.

The 5-year-old mare tracked down favored Shady Bend and won by ¾-length under jockey Scott Bethke. She paid $12.40 to win.

Chris Fackler won two races on the five-race card to move into a tie with Jake Olesiak for the jockey standings lead with six wins. Fackler won aboard Double One Shot in the second and Town Tattler in the third.

Other victorious jockeys on the five-race card were Jason Eads and Adrian Ramos.

Trainer Richard Dean Bliss had two wins.

The live meet resumes Saturday with a seven-race card starting at 2 p.m.

Pat’s Picks

First race: Bulls Eye Betty, Streaknsilvertsone, Tea At Noon

Second race: Sylvia’s Rocket, Decadent Diamond, Cline Time

Third race: Darling Girl, Sydney Elizabeth, Donnas Final Word

Fourth race: Astute Warrior, Chuckmate, Two Pair

Fifth race: Beau Gosse, Masterpiece Day, Songster

Sixth race: Mr. Mike, Dance Doctor, Young Phillip