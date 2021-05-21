 Skip to main content
Horse racing: Wildfire Sis wins featured first race at Horsemen's Park
Wildfire Sis rallied in the stretch Friday night to win the featured first race at Horsemen’s Park.

The 5-year-old mare tracked down favored Shady Bend and won by ¾-length under jockey Scott Bethke. She paid $12.40 to win.

Chris Fackler won two races on the five-race card to move into a tie with Jake Olesiak for the jockey standings lead with six wins. Fackler won aboard Double One Shot in the second and Town Tattler in the third.

Other victorious jockeys on the five-race card were Jason Eads and Adrian Ramos.

Trainer Richard Dean Bliss had two wins.

The live meet resumes Saturday with a seven-race card starting at 2 p.m.

Pat’s Picks

First race: Bulls Eye Betty, Streaknsilvertsone, Tea At Noon

Second race: Sylvia’s Rocket, Decadent Diamond, Cline Time

Third race: Darling Girl, Sydney Elizabeth, Donnas Final Word

Fourth race: Astute Warrior, Chuckmate, Two Pair

Fifth race: Beau Gosse, Masterpiece Day, Songster

Sixth race: Mr. Mike, Dance Doctor, Young Phillip

Seventh race: Smarty Grimes, Goose, Kat Dude

Best bet: Mr. Mike in the sixth.

Today’s Flyer: Diamonds N Spurs in the third.

Selections by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

