Horse racing: Ye Be Judged rallies in the stretch to win $20,000 Who Doctor Who Stakes

Ye Be Judged rallied in the stretch Saturday to capture the $20,000 Who Doctor Who Stakes at Horsemen’s Park.

The gelding by Judge Bill won by a little more than a length and paid $8.20 to win in the six-furlong race. Ye Be Judged was ridden by Adrian Ramos and is trained by Marissa Black.

Jason Eads and Chris Fackler each rode two winners on the seven-race card, the finale of the 10-day meet at Horsemen’s Park.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.