Horse racing: Ye Be Judged rallies in the stretch to win $20,000 Who Doctor Who Stakes

Ye Be Judged rallied in the stretch Saturday to capture the $20,000 Who Doctor Who Stakes at Horsemen’s Park.
The gelding by Judge Bill won by a little more than a length and paid $8.20 to win in the six-furlong race. Ye Be Judged was ridden by Adrian Ramos and is trained by Marissa Black.
Jason Eads and Chris Fackler each rode two winners on the seven-race card, the finale of the 10-day meet at Horsemen’s Park.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
