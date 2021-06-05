 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horse racing: Ye Be Judged rallies in the stretch to win $20,000 Who Doctor Who Stakes
0 comments
HORSE RACING

Horse racing: Ye Be Judged rallies in the stretch to win $20,000 Who Doctor Who Stakes

Developers behind a plan to transform Omaha's Horsemen's Park into one of Nebraska's first casinos are counting on the city to pony up $17.5 million in tax incentives to bring the project over the finish line.

Ye Be Judged rallied in the stretch Saturday to capture the $20,000 Who Doctor Who Stakes at Horsemen’s Park.

The gelding by Judge Bill won by a little more than a length and paid $8.20 to win in the six-furlong race. Ye Be Judged was ridden by Adrian Ramos and is trained by Marissa Black.

Jason Eads and Chris Fackler each rode two winners on the seven-race card, the finale of the 10-day meet at Horsemen’s Park.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert