 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horsemen's Park in midst of 10-day live meet
0 comments
HORSE RACING

Horsemen's Park in midst of 10-day live meet

Horsemen’s Park will reach the midway point of its’ 10-day live meet this weekend.

Racing days 5 and 6 will be held Friday and Saturday. A five-race card will be contested Friday starting at 6:15 p.m. and Saturday’s seven-race card will start at 2 p.m.

The richest race Friday will be the first, a six-furlong event for maiden 3-year-old mares and up. The field will be competing for a purse of $10,800.

The early favorite is Shady Bend, listed at 2-1 odds. Owned and trained by Marvin Johnson, the 3-year-old filly by Holiday Justice is coming off a third-place finish in the Fantango Lady Stakes on May 8 at Horsemen’s Park.

Saturday’s top race will be a $35,000 claiming event over six furlongs. It will have a purse of $12,000 and be the first race on the card.

Entering this weekend, Jake Olesiak — who recently was the leading jockey at Grand Island’s Fonner Park — is the top rider. He has six wins in 24 starts while Chris Fackler and Bryan McNeil are tied for second with four wins each.

Three trainers — Stetson Mitchell, Jason Wise and Gilbert Ecoffey — each have saddled three winners. Mark Hibdon and Monty Luark each have two wins.

Pat’s Picks

First race: Shady Bend, Wildfire Sis, Inewagallikethat

Second race: Double One Shot, Tap a Miracle, Daddy Jack

Third race: Happy Issue, Question Markie, Town Tattler

Fourth race: Giggles and Smoke, Shiverhertimbers, Indy N Roses

Fifth race: Buckshot Pete, Gaspergou, Lil Silver Fox

Best bet: Shady Bend in the first.

Today’s Flyer: A Bunch for Lunch in the fourth.

Selections by World-Herald turf writer Mike Patterson

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert