Horsemen's Park in midst of 10-day live meet

Horsemen’s Park will reach the midway point of its’ 10-day live meet this weekend.

Racing days 5 and 6 will be held Friday and Saturday. A five-race card will be contested Friday starting at 6:15 p.m. and Saturday’s seven-race card will start at 2 p.m.

The richest race Friday will be the first, a six-furlong event for maiden 3-year-old mares and up. The field will be competing for a purse of $10,800.

The early favorite is Shady Bend, listed at 2-1 odds. Owned and trained by Marvin Johnson, the 3-year-old filly by Holiday Justice is coming off a third-place finish in the Fantango Lady Stakes on May 8 at Horsemen’s Park.

Saturday’s top race will be a $35,000 claiming event over six furlongs. It will have a purse of $12,000 and be the first race on the card.

Entering this weekend, Jake Olesiak — who recently was the leading jockey at Grand Island’s Fonner Park — is the top rider. He has six wins in 24 starts while Chris Fackler and Bryan McNeil are tied for second with four wins each.

Three trainers — Stetson Mitchell, Jason Wise and Gilbert Ecoffey — each have saddled three winners. Mark Hibdon and Monty Luark each have two wins.

