How a Norfolk high school girl sued the NSAA and won — before Title IX

Two months before President Nixon signed a landmark law guaranteeing gender equity in education, a 17-year-old high school student waited anxiously for direction in a Nebraska courtroom.

Debbie Reed was a Norfolk senior, one of the state’s top female golfers and the plaintiff in a U.S. District Court lawsuit filed in the spring of 1972.

Reed’s family occupied one row of the courtroom. Across the aisle sat stoic men in black suits. Leaders of the Nebraska Schools Activities Association and Norfolk Public Schools. Gulp.

“Here’s the little Reed family sitting on one side,” Reed said. “On the other side is the NSAA, our school principal and superintendent.”

My gosh, Debbie thought, what are we doing here?

Blazing a trail, that’s what. Taking a 7-iron to the power structure in Nebraska high school sports.

At issue was a longstanding NSAA rule: “Girls and boys may not compete on the same athletic teams; and girls and boys may not compete against each other.”

Maybe the bylaw made sense before the social revolution of the late ’60s and early ’70s. But the world had changed. And Norfolk didn’t have a girls golf team. What was Debbie supposed to do?

What happened that spring in Lincoln rippled across Nebraska high schools in unpredictable ways, setting the stage for the girls sports explosion of the 1970s.

Reed’s father contended that Norfolk and the NSAA unconstitutionally discriminated against Debbie because she was a girl. Just two months from her high school graduation, the Reeds wanted a temporary injunction so she could play with the boys.

“Boys are getting the benefit of interscholastic sports, but girls are not,” Reed’s lawyer argued. It violated equal protection. “It is traditional that men and women do play golf together socially. You cannot come up with a reason other than boys do not like to lose to girls.”

The NSAA countered that separation by gender was established tradition in sports and existed at every level.

“Girls athletics is comparatively new to the state of Nebraska,” NSAA Executive Secretary Les Chamberlin said.

Debbie Reed couldn’t wait for President Nixon or Title IX. The fight was here and now. And Judge Warren Urbom was about to make her a pioneer.

STIRRING THE POT

Of all the potential pot stirrers for Nebraska women’s sports in 1972, George Reed wouldn’t have been your first pick. Or your 1,000th pick.

For 15 years, the Wayne State grad and Navy vet worked as a claims representative at the social security administration in Norfolk.

He wasn’t wealthy or outgoing. But he was well-read. And he loved his his four daughters.

The Reed girls grew up in a neighborhood full of boys, so they played kickball, dodge ball, basketball, anything. Their real passion was swimming, where they shined.

In the ’60s, George took up golf on the sand greens of Fair Play in Norfolk. He never invested much time. “He got too angry at that little ball,” Debbie said.

His oldest daughter showed more potential. Debbie’s folks bought her a couple of irons from a sporting goods shop.

Come high school, Debbie landed a summer job at Norfolk Country Club, started playing with the boys and won girls tournaments, including the ’71 state junior championship.

But golf was purely a summer thing for girls, a source of angst for the top talents. Take Christie Schwartzkopf, a 1960s phenom who competed nationally but couldn’t play high school golf.

"We had AquaLinks (synchronized swimming) and cheerleading and intramurals," she once said. That was it.

Wasn’t good enough for George Reed.

He considered raising a fuss after Norfolk first denied Debbie a chance to try out for the boys golf team in 1969. (The NSAA didn’t prohibit girls golf, but Norfolk didn’t have a team.)

George renewed his interest in January 1972 after reading about the ACLU’s civil rights cases. He wrote a letter and laid out his argument. The ACLU jumped on board.

Reed didn’t stop with Debbie, the golfer. He added to the lawsuit two more daughters who wanted to play girls basketball at Norfolk, which didn’t have a team.

The sport had been outlawed since 1922 because it was considered too rough. And girls hadn’t participated in a boys sport since 1919.

It wasn’t the first time the NSAA rule regarding boy/girl competition — or the prohibition of girls basketball — had raised a stir. But it was the first time it generated a lawsuit.

When George notified the girls of his plan, a self-conscious jolt of embarrassment and dread came over Debbie.

“I thought, Oh my god.”

GOING AGAINST THE GRAIN

Reed’s lawsuit didn’t receive universal support.

Back in Norfolk, detractors pointed out that Debbie wasn’t good enough to compete against the boys. And that going to court was a cowardly way to force change.

World-Herald columnist Conde Sargent wrote that Reed’s lawsuit could be a slippery slope. The NSAA outlawed boxing.

Could a youth boxer sue the NSAA, too, Sargent wrote? Could a javelin thrower?

“If a court figures Debbie Reed should have the opportunity to play on the golf team, the same court might be as inclined to figure a gifted javelin thrower should have the same opportunity to practice his specialty.”

Down in Lincoln, high school freshman Jane Pohlman remembers following the story closely. She competed against Reed on the junior circuit.

“It was very controversial at the time,” Pohlman said. “You just didn’t do that. But I really admired her for stepping up and going against the grain.”

On April 12, 1972, Debbie Reed didn’t go to Lincoln. She was in school when Urbom ruled on a proposed temporary injunction in her case.

First the judge referenced the 14th amendment and equal protection. Then he delivered the important part:

“One justification advanced by the defendants for the rule prohibiting girls from playing golf with and against boys is that golf, unlike education, is a privilege, rather than a right. ... The issue is not whether Debbie Reed has a ‘right’ to play golf; the issue is whether she can be treated differently from boys in an activity provided by the state. Her right is not the right to play golf. Her right is the right to be treated the same as boys unless there is a rational basis for her being treated differently. The burden on that issue rests upon the state the defendants.”

Urbom continued.

“Even though the defendants argue that she is free to play golf even though she is not a member of the school's team, the values she seeks cannot be lightly set aside. ... If the program is valuable for boys, is it of no value for girls?”

The case would be judged later, Urbom said, but based on the urgency of the high school golf season, Reed could compete. She had already tried out and qualified for junior varsity.

That afternoon, she grabbed her bag and hurried to Norfolk Country Club.

On a blustery 55-degree day, she became the first Nebraska high school girl in half a century to compete against boys. The 17-year-old joined the Panthers reserve team in a dual against West Point’s varsity. She shot 46 — compared to her male playing partner’s 55 — and Norfolk won.

Reed did not make varsity that spring. And Norfolk didn’t make the state tournament. But the decision — combined with Title IX in June — accelerated girls high school sports across Nebraska, including in Lincoln where Pohlman was part of Southeast’s first team in ’73.

“(Reed) really was the instigator that got it started,” Pohlman said. “But Title IX made it easier. They couldn’t say no to us.”

The most consequential ripple had nothing to do with golf.

Remember her basketball-playing sisters? Two days after Urbom’s ruling, the NSAA dropped its 50-year ban on girls basketball.

It wasn’t the last piece of irony. In the spring of ’72, just weeks after the temporary injunction, George Reed was elected to the Norfolk school board, where he served the next 18 years — longer than anyone in the district’s history. After his election, he dropped his lawsuit against the district.

“You can’t sue yourself,” Debbie said.

NEVER AFRAID OF A CHALLENGE

The next year, 1973, Norfolk started teams for girls golf and basketball. Volleyball and tennis followed.

Debbie Reed’s golf career was just starting.

She attended junior college in Norfolk, where she received a scholarship. The boys treated her well, though it was a little awkward on road trips when four of them crammed into one hotel room while she occupied her own.

She recalled riding home from a tournament in September 1973, holding a little TV in the front seat of a station wagon, watching Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs.

Reed transferred to Nebraska and married her high school classmate Randy Benish, a Husker football and baseball player. In the summer of ’75, her old friend Pohlman recruited her to join the first Husker women’s golf team — Debbie was the only senior.

They didn’t have uniforms. They used beat-up old bags from the boys. Before every meet, coach Larry Romjue gave each player three new golf balls. Good luck!

“We kicked some booty and got the Big Eight championship,” said Pohlman, the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame president.

Thirty years later at a ceremony in Lincoln, NU Athletic Director Steve Pederson finally presented the Huskers their conference championship rings. “I wished my dad would’ve been there,” Benish said.

George Reed died one year earlier, in 2003.

His oldest daughter never had time to commit fully to golf. She got divorced, worked and raised a son. She never lost her swing, though.

Benish won two Publinks titles and nine Omaha city 9-hole championships. She still plays in a Tuesday night league at Tara Hills in Papillion, with a noticeable disadvantage: her clubs.

Back in 1975, Benish worked in the pro shop at Country Club of Lincoln. With her summer paycheck, she bought a set of Patty Berg clubs. The same sticks she uses today.

“I’m probably the only person who uses wood woods,” Benish said.

Said Pohlman: “Every time I see her. I’m like, you are so crazy!”

Benish knows she would improve a few strokes with new clubs. But she keeps finding excuses to hold off another summer.

She never was afraid of a challenge.

