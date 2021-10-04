 Skip to main content
How David Montgomery, Noah Fant and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week
FOOTBALL

How David Montgomery, Noah Fant and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

David Montgomery

Chicago running back David Montgomery (32) scores as Detroit middle linebacker Alex Anzalone defends on Sunday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 4.

* * *

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Seven punts for 46.4 yards average.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): One solo tackle, one interception.

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): One solo tackle, one fumble recovery.

Harrison Phillips (Millard West): One solo tackle.

Carolina

Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): One tackle.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Dallas

Chauncey Golston (Iowa): Five tackles, three solos, half a sack.

Randy Gregory (Nebraska): Three tackles, two solo sacks.

Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 1 for 1 field goals (37 yards), 3 for 3 extra points.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Six catches for 46 yards, 1 touchdown.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Four catches for 42 yards.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Two catches for 23 yards.

Houston

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One carry for minus-1 yard.

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): One tackle.

Desmond King (Iowa): Nine tackles, eight solos, one tackle for loss.

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Seven tackles, four solos.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Four solo tackles.

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Two solo tackles.

Miami

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): One catch for 2 yards, one kickoff return for 26 yards.

New England

Carl Davis (Iowa): Two solo tackles.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): Four catches for 40 yards.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Boys Town): Three solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Seven tackles, five solos, one tackle for loss.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): One tackle.

