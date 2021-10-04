How David Montgomery, Noah Fant and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 4.
Baltimore
Sam Koch (Nebraska): Seven punts for 46.4 yards average.
Buffalo
Micah Hyde (Iowa): One solo tackle, one interception.
A.J. Klein (Iowa State): One solo tackle, one fumble recovery.
Harrison Phillips (Millard West): One solo tackle.
Carolina
Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): One tackle.
Chicago
David Montgomery (Iowa State): 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Dallas
Chauncey Golston (Iowa): Five tackles, three solos, half a sack.
Randy Gregory (Nebraska): Three tackles, two solo sacks.
Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 1 for 1 field goals (37 yards), 3 for 3 extra points.
Denver
Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Six catches for 46 yards, 1 touchdown.
Detroit
T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Four catches for 42 yards.
Green Bay
Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Two catches for 23 yards.
Houston
Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One carry for minus-1 yard.
Maliek Collins (Nebraska): One tackle.
Desmond King (Iowa): Nine tackles, eight solos, one tackle for loss.
Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Seven tackles, four solos.
Kansas City
Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Four solo tackles.
Ben Niemann (Iowa): Two solo tackles.
Miami
Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One solo tackle.
Minnesota
Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): One catch for 2 yards, one kickoff return for 26 yards.
New England
Carl Davis (Iowa): Two solo tackles.
San Francisco
George Kittle (Iowa): Four catches for 40 yards.
Tampa Bay
Shaq Barrett (Boys Town): Three solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss.
Lavonte David (Nebraska): Seven tackles, five solos, one tackle for loss.
Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): One tackle.