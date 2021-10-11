How Micah Hyde, Ameer Abdullah and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 11.
* * *
Buffalo
Micah Hyde (Iowa): One interception returned 26 yards for a touchdown; two solo tackles.
A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Nine tackles, eight solo.
Carolina
Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): Two tackles, one solo, one quarterback hurry.
Cincinnati
Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One solo tackle.
Dallas
Chauncey Golston (Iowa): Two assisted tackles.
Randy Gregory (Nebraska): Two quarterback hurries.
Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 3 for 3 on field goals with a long of 38, 5 for 5 on PAT attempts.
Denver
Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Three receptions for 20 yards.
Detroit
T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Two catches for 22 yards.
Green Bay
Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Two receptions for 6 yards, one solo tackle.
Houston
Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Three tackles, one solo.
Desmond King (Iowa): 10 tackles, six solo.
Christian Kirksey (Iowa): 12 tackles, six solo, one pass defended.
Kansas City
Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Six tackles, four solo, two tackles for loss.
Ben Niemann (Iowa): Two assisted tackles.
Minnesota
Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): One carry for 2 yards, four kickoff returns for 68 yards.
New England
Carl Davis (Iowa): One assisted tackle.
Tampa Bay
Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): Four tackles, three solo, 1½ sacks for 9 yards, one forced fumble.
Lavonte David (Nebraska): Two tackles, one solo, one sack for 4 yards.
Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): One fumble recovery.