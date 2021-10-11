 Skip to main content
How Micah Hyde, Ameer Abdullah and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week
FOOTBALL

How Micah Hyde, Ameer Abdullah and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

Bills Chiefs Football

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

In a Week 5 shocker, the Patriots are releasing four-time Pro-Bowler Stephen Gilmore.

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 11.

* * *

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): One interception returned 26 yards for a touchdown; two solo tackles.

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Nine tackles, eight solo.

Carolina

Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): Two tackles, one solo, one quarterback hurry.

Cincinnati

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Dallas

Chauncey Golston (Iowa): Two assisted tackles.

Randy Gregory (Nebraska): Two quarterback hurries.

Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 3 for 3 on field goals with a long of 38, 5 for 5 on PAT attempts.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Three receptions for 20 yards.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Two catches for 22 yards.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Two receptions for 6 yards, one solo tackle.

Houston

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Three tackles, one solo.

Desmond King (Iowa): 10 tackles, six solo.

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): 12 tackles, six solo, one pass defended.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Six tackles, four solo, two tackles for loss.

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Two assisted tackles.

Minnesota 

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): One carry for 2 yards, four kickoff returns for 68 yards.

New England

Carl Davis (Iowa): One assisted tackle.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): Four tackles, three solo, 1½ sacks for 9 yards, one forced fumble.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Two tackles, one solo, one sack for 4 yards.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): One fumble recovery.

