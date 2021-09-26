How Micah Hyde, David Montgomery and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Sept. 27.
* * *
Baltimore
Sam Koch (Nebraska): Three punts for a 45.7-yard average, two inside the 20, long of 54.
Buffalo
Micah Hyde (Iowa): Five tackles, four solo, one tackle for loss, one interception for 15 yards, two passes defended.
Carolina
Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): One assisted tackle.
Chicago
David Montgomery (Iowa State): 10 carries for 34 yards, two receptions for 21 yards.
Denver
Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Two receptions for 15 yards.
Detroit
T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Two receptions for 10 yards.
Green Bay
Allen Lazard (Iowa State): One reception for 42 yards.
Houston
Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One reception for 5 yards.
Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Four tackles, three solo.
Desmond King (Iowa): Two tackles (one solo), one forced fumble.
Christian Kirksey (Iowa): 10 tackles (seven solo).
Kansas City
Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Five tackles, four solo, one tackle for loss, one pass defended.
Ben Niemann (Iowa): Three tackles, one solo.
Minnesota
Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Five carries for 24 yards.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa): Two kickoff returns for 20 yards.
San Francisco
George Kittle (Iowa): One reception for nine yards.
Tampa Bay
Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): Five tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry.
Lavonte David (Nebraska): Six solo tackles.
Anthony Nelson (Iowa): One assisted tackle.
Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Two tackles, one solo.