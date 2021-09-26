 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Micah Hyde, David Montgomery and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week
0 comments
FOOTBALL

How Micah Hyde, David Montgomery and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Washington Bills Football

The Buffalo Bills' Micah Hyde runs back an interception in a game against Washington on Sunday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Sept. 27.

* * *

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Three punts for a 45.7-yard average, two inside the 20, long of 54.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Five tackles, four solo, one tackle for loss, one interception for 15 yards, two passes defended.

Carolina

Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): One assisted tackle.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 10 carries for 34 yards, two receptions for 21 yards.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Two receptions for 15 yards.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Two receptions for 10 yards.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): One reception for 42 yards.

Houston

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One reception for 5 yards.

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Four tackles, three solo.

Desmond King (Iowa): Two tackles (one solo), one forced fumble.

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): 10 tackles (seven solo).

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Five tackles, four solo, one tackle for loss, one pass defended.

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Three tackles, one solo.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Five carries for 24 yards.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa): Two kickoff returns for 20 yards.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): One reception for nine yards.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): Five tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Six solo tackles.

Anthony Nelson (Iowa): One assisted tackle.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Two tackles, one solo.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert