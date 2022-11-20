How Ndamukong Suh, Harrison Phillips, and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 13
Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska): Two solo tackles
Josey Jewell (Iowa): Eleven tackles, four solo, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed, and one QB hit
Green Bay (from Thursday)
Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Five receptions for 57 yards
Desmond King (Iowa): Ten tackles, six solo, one QB hit, two punt returns for 14 yards.
Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Seven tackles, six solo, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.
Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Three kick returns for 69 yards.
Harrison Phillips (Millard West): Seven tackles, six solo, one tackle for loss.
T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Five receptions for 34 yards.
Dane Belton (Iowa): Two solo tackles
Greg Zuerlein (UNO): Made a 45-yard field goal.
Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Three tackles, one solo, 0.5 sack, and one QB hit.
Jack Stoll (Nebraska): One reception for seven yards.
