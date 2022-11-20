 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

How Ndamukong Suh, Harrison Phillips, and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

* * *

Cincinnati

Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska): Two solo tackles

Denver

Josey Jewell (Iowa): Eleven tackles, four solo, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed, and one QB hit

Green Bay (from Thursday)

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Five receptions for 57 yards

Houston 

Desmond King (Iowa): Ten tackles, six solo, one QB hit, two punt returns for 14 yards.

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Seven tackles, six solo, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. 

Las Vegas

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Three kick returns for 69 yards. 

Minnesota

Harrison Phillips (Millard West): Seven tackles, six solo, one tackle for loss.

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Five receptions for 34 yards. 

NY Giants

Dane Belton (Iowa): Two solo tackles

NY Jets

Greg Zuerlein (UNO): Made a 45-yard field goal.

Philadelphia

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Three tackles, one solo, 0.5 sack, and one QB hit.

Jack Stoll (Nebraska): One reception for seven yards.

