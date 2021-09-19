How Noah Fant, Greg Zuerlein and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Sept. 20.
* * *
Baltimore
Sam Koch (Nebraska): Two punts, averaging 47.5 yards.
Buffalo
Micah Hyde (Iowa): Seven tackles, four solo, one sack.
A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Six tackles, three solo, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry.
Chicago
David Montgomery (Iowa State): 20 carries for 61 yards, three receptions for 18 yards.
Cincinnati
Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One solo tackle.
Cleveland
Andy Janovich (Nebraska): Two rushes for 0 yards, one touchdown.
Dallas
Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 2 for 2 on field goals with a long of 56 yards, 2 for 2 on extra points.
Denver
Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Four receptions for 33 yards, one touchdown.
Josey Jewell (Iowa): Four tackles, two solo, two tackles for loss.
Houston
Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Two solo tackles, one tackle for loss.
Desmond King (Iowa): One assisted tackle.
Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Six total tackles, four solo, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery.
Kansas City
Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): 12 total tackles, nine solo, one tackle for loss.
Ben Niemann (Iowa): Three solo tackles.
LA Chargers
Nick Niemann: One assisted tackle.
Miami
Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One reception for 8 yards.
Minnesota
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa): One kickoff return for 22 yards.
New England
Carl Davis (Iowa): Three tackles, one solo, one sack.
Philadelphia
Jack Stoll (Nebraska): One fumble recovery, one solo tackle.
San Francisco
George Kittle (Iowa): Four catches for 17 yards.
Tampa Bay
Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): One solo tackle, one interception for 3 yards.
Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles, three solo.
Anthony Nelson (Iowa): One assisted tackle.
Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Three tackles, two solo, one sack, two quarterback hurries.