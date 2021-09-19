 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Noah Fant, Greg Zuerlein and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week
0 comments
FOOTBALL

How Noah Fant, Greg Zuerlein and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Greg Zuerlein

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein makes the game-winning field goal as time expires during against the Los Angeles Chargers om Sunday in Inglewood, California.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ariel and Ben discuss who will have the worst record in the NFL this season.

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Sept. 20.

* * *

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Two punts, averaging 47.5 yards.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Seven tackles, four solo, one sack.

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Six tackles, three solo, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 20 carries for 61 yards, three receptions for 18 yards.

Cincinnati

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Cleveland

Andy Janovich (Nebraska): Two rushes for 0 yards, one touchdown.

Dallas

Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 2 for 2 on field goals with a long of 56 yards, 2 for 2 on extra points.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Four receptions for 33 yards, one touchdown.

Josey Jewell (Iowa): Four tackles, two solo, two tackles for loss.

Houston

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Two solo tackles, one tackle for loss.

Desmond King (Iowa): One assisted tackle.

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Six total tackles, four solo, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): 12 total tackles, nine solo, one tackle for loss.

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Three solo tackles.

LA Chargers

Nick Niemann: One assisted tackle.

Miami

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One reception for 8 yards.

Minnesota

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa): One kickoff return for 22 yards.

New England

Carl Davis (Iowa): Three tackles, one solo, one sack.

Philadelphia

Jack Stoll (Nebraska): One fumble recovery, one solo tackle.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): Four catches for 17 yards.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): One solo tackle, one interception for 3 yards.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles, three solo.

Anthony Nelson (Iowa): One assisted tackle.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Three tackles, two solo, one sack, two quarterback hurries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert