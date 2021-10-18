How Randy Gregory, Noah Fant and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 18.
Baltimore
Sam Koch (Nebraska): Two punts for a 43-yard average, one inside 20.
Kristian Welch (Iowa): One solo tackle.
Carolina
Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): One assisted tackle.
Cincinnati
Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One solo tackle.
Dallas
Chauncey Golston (Iowa): Three tackles, two solo, one fumble recovery.
Randy Gregory (Nebraska): Three solo tackles, two sacks for 14 yards, one tackle for loss.
Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 3 for 4 on field goals, long of 49, 2 for 2 on PATs.
Denver
Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Nine receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, two solo tackles.
Detroit
T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Eight catches for 74 yards, one solo tackle.
Green Bay
Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Three receptions for 27 yards, one touchdown, one solo tackle.
Houston
Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One solo tackle.
Maliek Collins (Nebraska): One quarterback hurry.
Desmond King (Iowa): One solo tackle.
Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Four solo tackles, one for loss.
Kansas City
Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): One assisted tackle.
Ben Niemann (Iowa): Three tackles, two solo.
LA Chargers
Nick Niemann (Iowa): Six tackles, two solo.
Miami
Cethan Carter, Miami (Nebraska): One reception for 8 yards.
Minnesota
Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Two kickoff returns for 68 yards.
Tampa Bay
Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): Five tackles, four solo, half a sack, two tackles for loss.
Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): 1 solo tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries.