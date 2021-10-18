 Skip to main content
How Randy Gregory, Noah Fant and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week
How Randy Gregory, Noah Fant and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 18.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Two punts for a 43-yard average, one inside 20.

Kristian Welch (Iowa): One solo tackle.

Carolina

Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): One assisted tackle.

Cincinnati

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Dallas

Chauncey Golston (Iowa): Three tackles, two solo, one fumble recovery.

Randy Gregory (Nebraska): Three solo tackles, two sacks for 14 yards, one tackle for loss.

Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 3 for 4 on field goals, long of 49, 2 for 2 on PATs.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Nine receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, two solo tackles.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Eight catches for 74 yards, one solo tackle.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Three receptions for 27 yards, one touchdown, one solo tackle.

Houston

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): One quarterback hurry.

Desmond King (Iowa): One solo tackle.

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Four solo tackles, one for loss.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): One assisted tackle.

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Three tackles, two solo.

LA Chargers

Nick Niemann (Iowa): Six tackles, two solo.

Miami

Cethan Carter, Miami (Nebraska): One reception for 8 yards.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Two kickoff returns for 68 yards.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): Five tackles, four solo, half a sack, two tackles for loss.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): 1 solo tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries.

