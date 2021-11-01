 Skip to main content
How Rex Burkhead, T.J. Hockenson and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week
FOOTBALL

How Rex Burkhead, T.J. Hockenson and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead catches a pass Sunday.

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 1.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Four tackles, three solo, one fumble recovery.

Harrison Phillips (Millard West): Two assisted tackles.

Dallas

Chauncey Golston (Iowa): Two solo tackles.

Randy Gregory (Nebraska): One solo tackle, one sack, one forced fumble.

Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 2 for 3 on field goals, long of 39, 2 for 2 on PATs.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Two receptions for 8 yards.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): 10 receptions for 89 yards.

Houston

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): Four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. One incomplete passing attempt. Three receptions for 27 yards.

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Two tackles, one solo, one tackle for loss.

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Five tackles, two solo.

LA Chargers

Nick Niemann (Iowa): One solo tackle.

Miami

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One assisted tackle.

Minnesota

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa): One receptions for 6 yards.

Philadelphia

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia (Nebraska): One reception for 9 yards.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): Four tackles, two solo, one quarterback hurry.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles, six solo.

Anthony Nelson (Iowa): Two assisted tackles.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Four tackles, one solo. One sack for 6 yards. Two quarterback hurries.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): Four tackles, two solo, one pass defended.

