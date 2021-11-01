How Rex Burkhead, T.J. Hockenson and other Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 1.
Buffalo
Micah Hyde (Iowa): Four tackles, three solo, one fumble recovery.
Harrison Phillips (Millard West): Two assisted tackles.
Dallas
Chauncey Golston (Iowa): Two solo tackles.
Randy Gregory (Nebraska): One solo tackle, one sack, one forced fumble.
Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 2 for 3 on field goals, long of 39, 2 for 2 on PATs.
Denver
Noah Fant (Iowa/Omaha South): Two receptions for 8 yards.
Detroit
T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): 10 receptions for 89 yards.
Houston
Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): Four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. One incomplete passing attempt. Three receptions for 27 yards.
Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Two tackles, one solo, one tackle for loss.
Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Five tackles, two solo.
LA Chargers
Nick Niemann (Iowa): One solo tackle.
Miami
Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One assisted tackle.
Minnesota
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa): One receptions for 6 yards.
Philadelphia
Jack Stoll, Philadelphia (Nebraska): One reception for 9 yards.
Tampa Bay
Shaq Barrett (Boys Town, UNO): Four tackles, two solo, one quarterback hurry.
Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles, six solo.
Anthony Nelson (Iowa): Two assisted tackles.
Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Four tackles, one solo. One sack for 6 yards. Two quarterback hurries.
Tennessee
Amani Hooker (Iowa): Four tackles, two solo, one pass defended.