How will the drought impact Nebraska's rifle deer season this year?

Rifle deer season success is expected to be similar to last year.

The wild card could be the drought that is affecting much of the state, said Luke Meduna, the Nebraska Game and Parks' big game program manager.

"We know the drought moves deer around," he said. "In years of drought, we also tend to have more hemorrhagic disease."

Hunters harvested 53,377 animals last year and Meduna said he's expecting around that many to be taken when the nine-day rifle season opens Saturday.

Last season's number was down from the previous six years, when the harvest had stood between 58,000 to 60,000.

A lot of antlerless permits have been issued the past few years because of depredation issues, which could be part of the reason for the lower deer numbers.

"I really don't expect deer harvest to kick back up this year," Meduna said.

While there may be fewer deer, the quality of deer has continued to be good and has been getting better over the years, he said. Harvested bucks have been older and in turn have bigger sets of antlers than in the past.

"Buck age structure has been at all-time highs in Nebraska the last three years, with 50% of our mule deer and 40% of our whitetail bucks being aged 3 or older and only 10% of our mule deer and 22% of our whitetail bucks being age 1 at harvest," Meduna said.

In 2001, about 50% of the buck harvest was made up of yearlings and only 15% was age 3 and older for both mule deer and whitetails.

"We expect those trends to continue," Meduna said.

All deer harvested during the Nov. 12-20 season must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season.

Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt.

A list may be found on the 2022 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/Deer. An interactive map of check stations can be found at OutdoorNebraska.gov/Maps.

Game and Parks staff will collect lymph nodes from select harvested deer to sample for chronic wasting disease at check stations in the Frenchman, Pine Ridge, Upper Platte and Plains units.

When checking in a deer, the permit and check station seal number or check station verification number must be retained when transporting all or a portion of the carcass to a point of permanent storage or processing.

Hunters are reminded they may donate harvested deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations in Nebraska.

The participating meat processors are Belschner Custom Meats in Amherst, R&M Meats in Norfolk, Kelley’s Custom Pack in North Platte, Den’s Country Meats in Table Rock, Franklin Locker in Franklin, The Butchery in Ulysses and Melcher’s Locker in Lindsay.

Hunters pay no processing costs for deer donated to processors for this program. But they should call the processor before hunting to check capacity; due to staffing difficulties, many processors are not accepting deer this year. This includes non-HHH processors.