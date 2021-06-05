Husker senior Autumn Haebig qualifies for 'A' finals at US Swim Trials

First she threw the bones, then Autumn Haebig threw a scare into the CHI Health Center crowd cheering for the Husker swimmer to win another race.
Nebraska’s Big Ten 200-yard freestyle champion was in eighth — also known as last — place after both the 50- and 100-meter posts Saturday in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I 200-meter freestyle championship race.
Haebig then found the gear she has been fine-tuning since becoming a freestyle specialist her sophomore season in Lincoln. By the time she got to the next wall, the senior from Grafton, Wisconsin, had moved into second place with only 50 meters remaining.
That last trip down the CHI Health Center pool nearly produced a second victory for the Husker who wore a black suit while giving her tribute to the Blackshirts.
Haebig nearly caught Malia Rausch, the 18-year-old from the Austin Swim Club who proved to be the very definition of an outside smoker. Leading the field from Lane 8, Rausch edged Haebig by the narrowest margin possible — 0.01 seconds.
“I guessed that it was going to be close,” Haebig said. “Going into my last turn I could see her, but then I breathe the opposite way so every once in a while I could catch a glimpse underwater. I just knew it was close, and I just put my head down and tried to get to the wall.”
The crowd roared for both swimmers as they approached the NBC microphones to do their postrace interview on the Olympic Channel. Haebig crossed her arms one more time, throwing a bone to the crowd for whom she was throwing the bones.
“It’s always great to swim in Nebraska,” Haebig said. “I’m excited to be here and be able to do that.”
Entering the championship race it seemed that Haebig was riding the right wave to secure her second win of the meet. She took the opposite approach in winning Friday’s 100 backstroke, as she led start to finish to earn a pleasantly surprising victory.
The 200 freestyle was the event in which Haebig was seeded first entering the meet. Though her place was one spot lower than her finish in the prelims — Haebig won the second heat in 2:01.59 — her time of 2:00.94 in the finals was better but just off her personal best of 2:00.55.
Finishing the final 100 stronger than everyone else has always been a part of Haebig’s approach to any race of 200 yards or meters.
“That’s how I was taught growing up, to attack the back half of a race as fast as I can,” Haebig said. “It was by design. I just tried to take it out nice and smooth, and then come back as fast as I could.”
The look Nebraska coach Pablo Morales gave when asked how he held up during Haebig’s first 100 meters belied, with a slight smile, that he may have been a bit concerned.
“There’s a lot of ways to get the job done,” Morales said. “The race is 200 meters, and some people put an over emphasis on the first 100. The second hundred counts as much as the first 100."
Morales knows a stronger second half gives Haebig the best chance to get to the wall first.
“Autumn has found a groove for her that works,” Morales said. “We’re always trying to tweak things here and there to try to optimize the time at the end. But we trust Autumn, she has great competitive instincts. We work with what she does best.”
That she fell 0.01 short of a win didn’t bother Haebig. With her win in the backstroke, she had already earned her deck pass for the Wave II meet that begins June 13 for all three of her events.
“It’s just the way the cookie crumbles,” Haebig said. “Sometimes I feel really good going out like last night, and then other times it’s just keeping up with my technique and how I race the race.”
Unfortunately, the cookie didn’t crumble the right way for Papillion-La Vista’s Luke Barr in the A final of the 100 breaststroke. The Indiana recruit narrowly missed his chance to earn a lane in Wave II by finishing third in 1:02.41. Only the top two finishers in each championship final advance to Wave II.
Barr will have one more chance to do that when he competes in Monday’s 50 freestyle.
Results
MEN'S A FINALS
200 freestyle: 1, Liam Bresette, SUN, 1:49.22. 2, Patrick Sammon, AQUASN, 1:49.30. 3, Luke Miller, EA, 1:49.99. 4, Michael Petrides, CAL, 1:50.68. 5, Will Jackson, TNAQ, 1:51.76. 6, Ryan Waters, NAVY, 1:52.00. 7, Jack Wright, UVA, 1:52.09. 8, Wen Zhang, AFA, 1:53.65.
100 breaststroke: 1, Zhier Fan, MTRO, 1:01.74. 2, Reid Mikuta, AU, 1:01.88. 3, Luke Barr, Papillion, 1:02.41. 4, Corey Lau, UN-NJ, 1:02.58. 5, Eli Fouts, WA, 1:02.65. 6, Jakob Frick, NCAP, 1:02.68. 7, Luke Massey, UN-SC, 1:02.85. 8, Jake Ball, TANK, 1:03.07.
400 individual medley: 1, Tyler Kopp, KATY, 4:21.20. 2, Kyle Ponsler, FASTIN, 4:22.23. 3, Dominic Falcon, UCSB, 4:24.46. 4, Jay Baker, NCAC, 4:27.25. 5, Ryan King, NU, 4:27.36. 6, Jacques Rathle, CRAW, 4:29.92. Humberto Najera, disqualified. Alexander Gusev, disqualified.
WOMEN'S A FINALS
200 freestyle: 1, Malia Rausch, ASC-ST, 2:00.93. 2, Autumn Haebig, Nebraska, 2:00.94. 3, Jillian Barczyk, COLA, 2:01.35. 4, Summer Cardwell, TBAC, 2:01.74. 5, Anna Peplowski, BNY, 2:02.52. 6, Ella Bathurst, TEAM, 2:02.54. 7, Addison Smith, UNC, 2:03.15. 8, Elle Caldow, TENN, 2:04.98.
100 breaststroke: 1, Heather MacCausland, NCS, 1:08.27. 2, Zoe Skirboll, RXA, 1:09.32. 3, Joelle Vereb, VT, 1:10.01. 4, Taylor Grabenhorst, , BD 1:10.64. 5, Kate Steward, KANS, 1:10.71. 6, Sally Foley, DUKE, 1:10.82. 7, Kylie Powers, TAMU, 1:11.23. 8, Kaylee Hamblin, MSA-NC, 1:11.93.
400 individual medley: 1, Kate McCarville, SPA, 4:47.15. 2, Katie Trace, OSU, 4:48.76. 3, Katie McCarthy, EDI, 4:05.72. 4, Paige MacEchern, PCS, 4:50.85. 5, Erin Cavanagh, JW, 4:52.77. 6, Hannah Ownbey, AU, 4:53.34. 7, Michelle Morgan, PS, 4:54.59. 8, Annika McEnroe, YSSC, 4:54.85.