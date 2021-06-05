Husker senior Autumn Haebig qualifies for 'A' finals at US Swim Trials

The crowd roared for both swimmers as they approached the NBC microphones to do their postrace interview on the Olympic Channel. Haebig crossed her arms one more time, throwing a bone to the crowd for whom she was throwing the bones.

“It’s always great to swim in Nebraska,” Haebig said. “I’m excited to be here and be able to do that.”

Entering the championship race it seemed that Haebig was riding the right wave to secure her second win of the meet. She took the opposite approach in winning Friday’s 100 backstroke, as she led start to finish to earn a pleasantly surprising victory.

The 200 freestyle was the event in which Haebig was seeded first entering the meet. Though her place was one spot lower than her finish in the prelims — Haebig won the second heat in 2:01.59 — her time of 2:00.94 in the finals was better but just off her personal best of 2:00.55.

Finishing the final 100 stronger than everyone else has always been a part of Haebig’s approach to any race of 200 yards or meters.

“That’s how I was taught growing up, to attack the back half of a race as fast as I can,” Haebig said. “It was by design. I just tried to take it out nice and smooth, and then come back as fast as I could.”