In only second year, Union Omaha has another shot at USL League One title

Building a championship team can take years. Not that time guarantees success, either.
Yet here is Union Omaha. In season two on the pitch, the USL League One team finds itself with another shot at a title.
The Owls host FC Tucson in the league semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park. This comes after Omaha made the championship game last season, when the finale was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and the Owls were awarded second place.
Nearly 13 months later, they picked up where they left off, winning the league’s regular-season title with a 14-5-9 record.
So how does this happen? And so fast?
It starts with Omaha's foundation.
Coach Jay Mims, who spent nine years as an assistant for Creighton before another near-decade as coach at UNO, was one of the team's first hires. Before that, Mims had long thought a pro soccer team in Omaha was a viable next step.
“Everyone’s always talked about it, but it really never happened until (owner) Gary Green and his team got it done,” Mims said.
Mims also credits Green, who owns the Omaha Storm Chasers Triple-A team that shares Werner Park with the Owls, for including him early in the process. Once Mims was hired in 2019, the coach had the opportunity to scout and handpick his roster.
And it has paid off. On Wednesday, five Owls — most for any squad in the 12-team league — were named to the all-league teams.
Two made the first team, both for a second consecutive year. Defender Damia Viader from Spain leads the league in crosses, rates second in chances created and third in interceptions while forward Greg Hurst of Scotland is third in goals (13). Three made the second team: Keeper Rashid Nuhu (first in goals-against average per game at 0.75), midfielder Devin Boyce (second with eight assists) and forward Evan Conway (seventh with 10 goals).
Union Omaha was the only club with multiple players on both teams.
“I think he just bringing in the right guys, the right talent,” Viader said. “We just bought into the same idea, and we all fit in perfect to our system.”
Omaha rates in the top of the league in nearly every statistical category. The Owls are second in goals and have allowed the fewest scores with the league's best goal differential, averaging twice as many goals (44) as its opponents (22).
General Manager Peter Marlette, who joined the team in February 2020, gives credit to the ownership for helping the team grow, as well. They put millions of dollars into renovating Werner for dual use as a soccer stadium. There are several baseball stadiums used in the league but none at the level of Omaha's, Mims and Marlette said.
Then there are the fans. Home games surpass an average of 3,000, the highest attendance in the league, per Soccer Stadium Digest.
"Die-hard supporters waving flags, banging on drums and creating a party atmosphere," Marlette said, "which you’re not going to get elsewhere."
Said Mims: “We definitely have a home-field advantage and the record shows. We’ve been pretty good, and winning the league was a great accomplishment, but we’re still not done, two more games we owe.”
Winning hasn't hurt fan support, either.
“The regular season is 28 games long, we came out of that in first place, on the top of the table," Marlette said. "So I think whether you’ve been to a professional soccer game or not, I think Omaha likes a winner, and this team is that.”
Ultimately, Mims hopes this organization transcends its play on the field, inspiring more kids to play soccer and learn life lessons from the game. Marlette says he and the owners think the city has something to gain, as well.
“They believe that professional soccer in Omaha and the state of Nebraska can be a vehicle for retaining top talent in any industry, be an entertainment option that’s gonna attract people in the city of Omaha and keep people,” Marlette said.
With the motto “One means all,” the team is trying to capture something for everyone to rally around.
At its core, this team is a collection of young players following different trajectories at a level that many hope to be a stepping-stone. They aim to play Saturday's game and possibly another — the championship Nov. 18 — for each other and the fans.
“It’s a great group of lads and probably one of the best locker rooms I’ve been in,” Hurst said.
So what's the message now?
“Buy a ticket for the semifinal,” Viader said. “We’re hoping for a lot of people on Saturday.”