In only second year, Union Omaha has another shot at USL League One title

And it has paid off. On Wednesday, five Owls — most for any squad in the 12-team league — were named to the all-league teams.

Two made the first team, both for a second consecutive year. Defender Damia Viader from Spain leads the league in crosses, rates second in chances created and third in interceptions while forward Greg Hurst of Scotland is third in goals (13). Three made the second team: Keeper Rashid Nuhu (first in goals-against average per game at 0.75), midfielder Devin Boyce (second with eight assists) and forward Evan Conway (seventh with 10 goals).

Union Omaha was the only club with multiple players on both teams.

“I think he just bringing in the right guys, the right talent,” Viader said. “We just bought into the same idea, and we all fit in perfect to our system.”

Omaha rates in the top of the league in nearly every statistical category. The Owls are second in goals and have allowed the fewest scores with the league's best goal differential, averaging twice as many goals (44) as its opponents (22).