Indianapolis broke a tie with a six-run fifth inning en route to an 11-4 win over Omaha on Sunday at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers (42-44) tied it in the bottom of the fourth when Adeiny Hechavarria hit a three-run homer.

But Indianapolis (42-47) regained momentum in the fifth inning against Omaha reliever Brad Keller. Josh Bissonette capped the six-run rally with a three-run home run.

Keller, in Omaha on an MLB rehab assignment, allowed all six runs on four hits and three walks while recording one out. Keller has struggled to regain his form as in six appearances for the Chasers, allowing eight runs, six hits and 14 walks in 5.2 innings.

Nate Eaton also homered for the Chasers, who begin a series with St. Paul at noon Tuesday at Werner Park.

Indianapolis (42-47) ........ 101 161 100—11 14 0

At Omaha (42-44) ............ 000 301 000— 4 10 0

W: Jones, 2-1. L; Keller, 0-3. 2B: I, Vilade, Capra 2. O, Dungan. HR: I, Owings (7), Bissonette (1), Williams (6). O, Hechavarria (3), Eaton (7).

