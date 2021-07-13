Indianapolis Indians take control in fifth to defeat Omaha Storm Chasers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians took control in a two-run fifth inning Tuesday night on the way to a 3-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The Chasers, who struck first on an Angelo Castellano sacrifice fly in the second inning, finished with six hits, but none of them went for extra bases.

Omaha starter Marcelo Martinez opened with three scoreless innings before Indianapolis tied the game in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth.

The Chasers cut their deficit to one on a bases-loaded walk by Anderson Miller in the sixth. But they left the bases loaded in the sixth and had just two base runners the rest of the game, one of whom was caught stealing.

Edward Olivares and Miller had two hits apiece to lead Omaha.

The Chasers and Indians will meet again at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.