Indianapolis Indians take control in fifth to defeat Omaha Storm Chasers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians took control in a two-run fifth inning Tuesday night on the way to a 3-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers.
The Chasers, who struck first on an Angelo Castellano sacrifice fly in the second inning, finished with six hits, but none of them went for extra bases.
Omaha starter Marcelo Martinez opened with three scoreless innings before Indianapolis tied the game in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth.
The Chasers cut their deficit to one on a bases-loaded walk by Anderson Miller in the sixth. But they left the bases loaded in the sixth and had just two base runners the rest of the game, one of whom was caught stealing.
Edward Olivares and Miller had two hits apiece to lead Omaha.
The Chasers and Indians will meet again at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers come out strong in 2021 season opener
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Meibrys Viloria (21) runs to second, away from St. Paul first baseman Zander Weil (23) in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alissa Graybill and Jon Willis, both 18 and of Omaha, watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Edward Oliveras (14) high-fives manager Brian Poldberg as he rounds third on a home run in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ross Kubie, 5, of Omaha, gets a mouthful of cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vendor sells cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Emmanuel Rivera (25) watches home plate as Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Anderson Miiler (13) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Andrew Albers (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fast watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Erick Mejia (26) gets St. Paul's Ryan Jeffers (27) out at second in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez (4) straddles second and third during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Glenn Sparkman (38) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez (4) runs to third base in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Ryan McBroom (9) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kyle Isbel (2) watches from the outfield in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jake Kalish (28) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Rob Refsnyder (2) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
