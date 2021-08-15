Iowa Cubs blow out Omaha Storm Chasers

The Storm Chasers avoided being no-hit, but the Iowa Cubs rolled to a 10-0 win Sunday at Werner Park.

Omaha's lone hit came from Angelo Castellano, who led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double to left field.

The Chasers' two other baserunners came on walks in the fifth and sixth innings as four Iowa pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

Taylor Gushue and Jared Young each drove in three to pace the Cubs. Omaha starter Jackson Kowar allowed five earned runs over five innings.

Omaha dropped four of six games in the series and has lost 16 of it last 25. The Chasers host Columbus for a series starting Tuesday.