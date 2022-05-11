 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Iowa hits walk-off single to down Omaha Storm Chasers

  • Updated
DES MOINES — Iowa's walk-off single in the ninth inning handed Omaha a 7-6 loss Wednesday in the second game of the teams' six-game series.

Narciso Crook's winning hit came after the Storm Chasers (15-16) tied the game on Darion Blanco's solo homer in the top half of the inning.

Omaha had taken a 4-0 lead in the fourth, but the Cubs (16-15) got three runs back in the bottom of the inning. Then tied it in the sixth.

The Chasers went up again on a wild pitch in the seventh, but that was their last lead. The teams continue their series at noon Thursday.

