DES MOINES - Iowa scored the first nine runs and held off Omaha after that in a 9-6 decision Tuesday.

Iowa led 9-0 after three innings as Omaha starter Mike Mayers allowed eight earned runs in two-plus innings.

But the Chasers rallied as Samad Taylor hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and Freddy Fermin added a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 9-6. Omaha also had runners at second and third with one out in the eighth, but a strikeout and a lineout ended that inning.

Fermin led the Omaha offense by going 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Logan Porter also scored twice.

Omaha and Iowa will play at noon Wednesday.

Omaha (5-5) 000 033 000 - 6 10 0

Iowa (7-2) 135 000 00x - 9 7 1

W: Elias, 1-0. L: Mayers, 0-1. S: Rodriguez, 1. 2B: O, Loftin, Blanco, Fermin; I, Hill, Mervis, Alcantara. HR: O, Taylor (2), Fermin (3); I, Mervis (3), Nunez (2)