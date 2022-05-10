Iowa limits Omaha to two hits, ends Storm Chasers' winning streak

DES MOINES — Omaha opened its series at Iowa with a 5-2 loss Tuesday, ending the Storm Chasers' four-game winning streak.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit a home run in the fourth inning to give Omaha (15-15) a 2-0 lead, but the Chasers wouldn't score again.

Robel Garcia cut into Omaha's lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. He added a two-run shot in the seventh to put the Cubs ahead 4-2.

Iowa (15-15) limited the Chasers to two hits.

The teams continue their series at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Omaha (15-15) ......... 000 200 000—2 2 1

At Iowa (15-15) ........ 000 101 21x—5 11 0

W: Hughes, 1-0. L: Peacock, 0-1. S: Uelmen, 2. HR: O, Pasquantino. I, Garcia 2, Hicks.