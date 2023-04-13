DES MOINES — Iowa took early control of Thursday night's game with the Storm Chasers, then cruised from there for a 14-1 win.

Iowa got two-run homers from Mike Tauchman and Christopher Morel in the first three innings, when the Cubs raced to an 11-0 lead.

Omaha starter Jonathan Heasley surrendered 11 earned runs and nine hits over 2.1 innings.

The Chasers (6-6) scored their run in the fourth on a Nick Loftin home run. Loftin has four homers in 34 at-bats this season.

Maikel Garcia was the only Chaser with two hits.

The series continues at 7:08 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (6-6) ........... 000 100 000 — 1 6 1

At Iowa (8-3) .......... 263 000 12x — 14 15 0

W: Neidert, 1-1. L: Heasley, 1-1. 2B: O, Taylor, Gentry, Garcia. I, Nunez 2, Bote, Hill, Alcantara, Young. HR: O, Loftin (4). I, Tauchman (1), Morel (3).