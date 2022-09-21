 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Iowa rallies in ninth to defeat Omaha Storm Chasers

Iowa scored four runs in the top of the final inning for a 6-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park.

The seven-inning game was scheduled to be the opener of a doubleheader, but the second game was canceled due to rainy conditions.

Omaha led most of the way as Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run in the third inning for a 3-2 lead.

But Iowa rallied in the seventh, tying it on a Levi Jordan RBI single and taking the lead on Darius Hill's sacrifice fly.

The teams will continue their series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

