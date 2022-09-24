Iowa runs to early lead, hands Omaha Storm Chasers loss in home finale

Iowa scored in four of the first five innings to pull away from the Storm Chasers 9-4 Saturday night in Omaha's home finale of 2022.

Brent Rooker homered for the second straight night, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Omaha (71-75) its only lead of the night. Maikel Garcia added a solo homer in the fifth.

Rooker and Nick Loftin each had two of the Chasers' six hits.

Omaha next plays its final series of the season, which begins at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul.

Iowa (67-79) .............. 103 210 020—9 13 1

At Omaha (71-75) ....... 200 110 000—4 6 2

W: Espinosa, 1-5. L: Kowar, 4-10. 2B: I, Hill, Canario; O, Loftin, Hicklen. HR: O, Rooker (8), Garcia (7).