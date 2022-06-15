 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Iowa Western baseball coach Marc Rardin hired as Western Kentucky's head coach

Iowa Western baseball coach Marc Rardin has left for Western Kentucky, both schools announced Wednesday.

Rardin has led the Reivers to 934 wins and 12 appearances in the NJCAA JUCO World Series. He led the Reivers for the past 20 years, in which Iow Western won more games than any other Division I junior college team.

Rardin takes the reigns of the Hilltoppers, who finished 18-36 overall and 7-23 in Conference USA last season.

