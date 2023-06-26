Butch Lindley was a horseman from an early age.

His mother was a founder of the Wahoo Saddle Club, for which he competed as a youth and later was chairman of its rodeo.

He bred Thoroughbreds for more than 20 years, worked at the old Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack as director of horseperson services and was a longtime director of Omaha’s pro rodeo.

died June 19 in Omaha. He was 85.

The 1955 Wahoo High graduate managed the family’s second men’s clothing store, in the Millard neighborhood, when it opened in 1960. He sold the business to a nephew in the late 1980s.

Lindley gave up Thoroughbred breeding when he began working at Ak-Sar-Ben in 1986. After leaving the racetrack in 1993, he worked for Rite Way Oil & Gas until his retirement at 70.

His professional association with the city’s rodeo dated to 1987. He was chairman when the rodeo returned in a different form in 2018 after the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben ended its sponsorship after the 2014 event.

He was a strong booster of Husker basketball. He was inducted in 2012 into the Millard Business Association Hall of Fame.

Lindsey had survived leukemia diagnosed in 1978. He suffered a stroke nearly three years ago.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary, and sons Jim and Tom Lindley.​